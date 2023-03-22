Aishwarya Rajinikanthâ€™s domestic worker, driver arrested for allegedly stealing jewels

Aishwarya Rajinikanth lodged a complaint with the Teynampet police in Chennai on March 20 stating that her ornaments had been stolen from her flat.

Flix Crime

The Teynampet police in Chennai have arrested the domestic worker and driver of Aishwarya Rajnikanth â€” daughter of superstar Rajinikanth â€” for stealing her jewellery. The police alleged that Aishwaryaâ€™s domestic help Eswari and driver Venkatesan colluded and stole the jewellery that was kept in a locker at the director's residence.

Aishwarya had lodged a complaint with the Teynampet police on Monday, March 20, stating that her ornaments including gold jewellery and diamonds had been stolen from her flat, and named three domestic workers as suspects. On interrogation, police charged Eswari with stealing 100 sovereigns of gold, 30 grams of diamond jewellery and 4 kg of silver. The Greater Chennai Police, in a statement on Wednesday, March 22, said that the duo was arrested on March 21.

Eswari had been working for Aishwarya for the past 18 years and the police claimed that they knew where the key to the locker with the jewels was kept. She had reportedly taken the jewellery and sold it and bought a house with that money.

The police further said that she had purportedly stolen the jewellery over a period of time. According to reports, documents related to the purchase of the house were also recovered from Eswari's residence.

In her complaint, Aishwarya said that the jewellery that was stolen cost Rs 3.6 lakh and included diamond jewel sets, antique gold jewellery, and gold bangles.