Aishwarya Rajinikanth alleges her jewellery was stolen, files police complaint

Tamil Superstar Rajinikanth's daughter Aishwarya Rajinikanth has lodged a complaint with the police that her gold jewellery and ornaments were missing from the locker in her residence. She has alleged that three of her domestic workers were behind the burglary at the residence. Aishwarya said the jewellery was kept in the locker at her home.

In her complaint with the Teynampet police station in Chennai, Aishwarya, who lives with her two sons, said that she was not at home for long stretches and the domestic workers employed by her frequented the place. She said that the ornaments were worth Rs 3.6 lakh, but the value of the jewellery could be much more.

According to India Today, Aishwarya claimed that the stolen jewellery included diamond jewel sets, antique gold jewellery, and gold bangles. She is reported to have last worn them during her sister Soundaryaâ€™s wedding in 2019. Reports said that the jewellery was kept in a locker after Soundaryaâ€™s wedding to which Aishwarya had the keys.

The Hindustan Times reported that the locker with the jewels was frequently moved, including to her husband Dhanushâ€™s house in 2021 and back to her house in the same year. In 2022, it was shifted to Rajnikanthâ€™s house, while the keys to the locker remained in her house.

Aishwarya, who is a film director and producer, is currently directing the movie, Lal Salam with Vishnu Vishal and Vikrant in the lead roles and her father Rajinikanth playing a cameo role in the movie.

(With IANS inputs)