Aishwarya Rajesh’s first look from 'Boomika' out

The film directed by Rathindran Prasad has reportedly been acquired by Netflix and will premiere soon.

The first look of Aishwarya Rajesh’s upcoming 25th film, which has been titled Boomika, was unveiled on Monday by actors Jayam Ravi and Tamannaah Bhatia. Produced by Karthik Subbaraj, whose recent release Penguin was directly released on Amazon Prime, it has been confirmed by reliable sources that Boomika, too, will head the OTT way.

The film directed by Rathindran Prasad has reportedly been acquired by Netflix and will premiere soon. Tipped to be a horror-thriller, the title of the film was revealed along with a special motion poster by actor Sivakarthikeyan in August.

In a recent interview with the Times of India, the director had said, “The film is a mystery thriller. Whether the mystery has something to do with the paranormal or not is what the plot will all be about.”

This will be director Rathindran’s second film. His debut directorial project Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai starring Ashwin Kakumanu and Abhay Deol in lead roles has been completed but lying in the cans for a while. Aishwarya Rajesh is also part of that project. The film was long completed but has been struggling to find a theatrical release for various reasons.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh has a few other projects in her kitty. Last seen in Tamil drama Ka Pae Ranasingam, in which she plays a wife who fights the system to bring back the body of her husband who had died in a foreign country, she also has projects such as Idam Porul Yaeval, Dhruva Natchathiram, and Telugu film Tuck Jagadish, co-starring Nani and directed by Shiva Nirvana, in the pipeline. In Gautham Menon’s long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram, she’s paired opposite Vikram. It will be her second outing with the actor after working together in Saamy Square.

Aishwarya also landed a key role in Shankar’s upcoming magnum opus Indian 2. However, she had to later opt out of the project due to her other commitments. Apparently, Priya Bhavani Shankar was signed as the replacement for Aishwarya.

In an interaction with Times of India, Aishwarya opened up about her exit from the project. “I couldn’t work out the dates. We mutually agreed to part ways. I feel really bad. I missed out on working with Shankar sir and Kamal sir. It was a dream project for me. I hope I get a chance to work with them again.”

