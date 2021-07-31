Aishwarya Rajesh’s ‘Boomika’ gears up for television premiere

Touted to be an ecological thriller, ‘Boomika’ is helmed by director Rathindran Prasad.

Flix Kollywood

Aishwarya Rajesh’s upcoming film Boomika is all set to premiere on Vijay Television. Touted to be an ecological thriller, Boomika has skipped theatrical release and will be directly released on television on August 22. “Very happy to announce @aishu_dil starrer #Boomika 's Tamil Premiere on @vijaytelevision. This Eco thriller-horror crafted by @RathindranR is sure to entertain you all,” Stone Bench Films, the production house bankrolling the movie, tweeted on Saturday, July 31.

In the poster, Aishwarya Rajesh is seen against a forest-like backdrop, sporting an intense look. The poster hints at an eerie thriller. The film is presented by Karthik Subbaraj’s Stone Bench Films and Passion Studios and directed by Rathindran Prasad. Boomika reportedly has cinematography by Roberto Zazzara and is on board as the music composer Prithvi Chandrasekar. The first-look poster of Boomika was unveiled on October 19 last year by actors Jayam Ravi and Tamannaah Bhatia.

According to Cinema Express’s report, director Rathindran Prasad’s debut project Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai, which stars actors Ashwin Kakumanu and Abhay Deol in the lead, has completed production but hasn’t been able to secure theatrical release.

Aishwarya Rajesh was recently seen in crime-thriller Thittamm Irandu. It is written and directed by Vignesh Karthick and bankrolled by Dinesh Kannan’s Sixer Entertainment and Vinod Kumar’s Mini Studios. The film stars Aishwarya Rajesh, Pavel Navageethan, Gokul Anand, Ananya Ramprasad, Murali Radhakrishnan, and Subash Selvam in significant roles. Thittamm Irandu was streamed on SonyLIV from July 30.

Aishwarya Rajesh also has other movies such as Tuck Jagadish, the Tamil remake of the Malayalam film The Great Indian Kitchen and Republic, among others. Aishwarya will be sharing the screen with Nani and Ritu Varma in the Shiva Nirvana directorial Tuck Jagadish. The movie also stars actors Rao Ramesh, Nasser and Jagapathi Babu in other significant roles. Aishwarya’s next with director Deva Katta, political thriller Republic stars actors Sai Dharam Tej, Jagapathi Babu and Ramya Krishnan, among others in pivotal roles.