Aishwarya Rajesh’s 25th film 'Boomika' to directly release on OTT platform

The film will be directed by Rathindran Prasad and produced by Karthik Subbaraj.

Aishwarya Rajesh’s upcoming 25th film, which has been titled Boomika, is most likely to skip theatrical release and head for direct-OTT release. To be produced by Karthik Subbaraj, whose recent production Penguin was directly released on Amazon Prime Video, Boomika is reportedly being made for a leading OTT platform exclusively. The film will be directed by Rathindran Prasad.

Tipped to be a horror-thriller, the title of the film was revealed along with a special motion poster by actor Sivakarthikeyan last week. He tweeted "Happy to release the Title motion poster of @aishu_dil ‘s 25th film Titled #Boomika A @karthiksubbaraj presentation and directed by @RathindranR https://youtube. com/watch?v=58a5U_jF5cg Wishing the entire team the very best Smiling face with smiling eyes. Thumbs up @StonebenchFilms @kaarthekeyens"

In a recent interview with the Times of India, the director had said, “The film is a mystery thriller. Whether the mystery has something to do with the paranormal or not is what the plot will all be about.”

This will be director Rathindran’s second film. His first film was Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai starring Ashwin Kakumanu, Abhay Deol and Aishwarya Rajesh in lead roles. While the film was long completed, it has been struggling to find a theatrical release for various reasons.

Meanwhile, Aishwarya Rajesh has a few other projects up for release. Last seen on screen in Vaanam Kottatum as Vikram Prabhu’s sister, Aishwarya will next be seen in Mani Ratnam’s Ponniyin Selvan, an adaptation of Kalki’s epic novel of the same name. She also has Ka Pae Ranasingam, Idam Porul Yaeval, Dhruva Natchathiram, and Telugu film Tuck Jagadish, co-starring Nani and directed by Shiva Nirvana, in the pipeline. In Gautham Menon’s long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram, she’s paired opposite Vikram. It will be her second outing with the actor after working together in Saamy Square.

Aishwarya also landed a key role in Shankar’s upcoming magnum opus Indian 2. However, she had to later opt out of the project due to her other multiple commitments. Apparently, Priya Bhavani Shankar was signed as the replacement for Aishwarya. In an interaction with Times of India, Aishwarya opened up about her exit from the project. “I couldn’t work out the dates. We mutually agreed to part ways. I feel really bad. I missed out on working with Shankar sir and Kamal sir. It was a dream project for me. I wish I get a chance to work with them again.”

