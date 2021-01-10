Aishwarya Rajesh to play cabbie in â€˜Driver Jamunaâ€™

Touted to be a crime thriller, the film is set in Chennai.

Flix Kollywood

Actor Aishwarya Rajesh, who is celebrating her 31st birthday on Sunday, has a number of offers in both Tamil and Telugu films, after her performance in Kanaa. A new film in Tamil -- titled Driver Jamuna -- has been announced on her birthday.

The film will be directed by P Kinslin and bankrolled by SP Chowthari of 18 Reels. Touted to be a crime thriller the film is set in the backdrop of Chennai and Aishwarya will be playing a cabbie in the film. The film will have music by Ghibran and will go on floors in the first week of March.

Aishwarya Rajeshâ€™s 25th film titled Boomika has been acquired by Netflix and will premiere soon on the OTT platform. Tipped to be a horror-thriller, the title of the film was revealed along with a special motion poster by actor Sivakarthikeyan in August last year. This will be director Rathindranâ€™s second film. His debut directorial project Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai starring Ashwin Kakumanu and Abhay Deol in lead roles could not be released yet. Aishwarya Rajesh is also part of that project.

Recently it was announced that filmmaker K Bhagyarajâ€™s highly successful film Mundhanai Mudichu is getting a remake after 37 years. It has been confirmed that the remake will bring together Sasikumar and Aishwarya Rajesh in the lead roles. The remake will be produced by JSB Sathish.

Aishwarya was last seen in the Tamil drama Ka Pae Ranasingam, in which she plays the helpless wife who fights with her system to bring back the dead body of her husband. Her pending projects include the Tamil films Idam Porul Yaeval, Dhruva Natchathiram, and the Telugu film Tuck Jagadish, co-starring Nani and directed by Shiva Nirvana. In Gautham Menonâ€™s long-delayed Dhruva Natchathiram, sheâ€™s cast opposite Vikram. It will be her second outing with the actor after working together in Saamy Square.

Watch: Song from Ka Pae Ranasingam

Aishwarya had also landed a key role in Shankarâ€™s upcoming magnum opus Indian 2. However, she had to later opt out of the project due to her other multiple commitments. Apparently, Priya Bhavani Shankar was signed as the replacement for Aishwarya.

