Aishwarya Rajesh-Keerthy Suresh: There are two ways of bursting crackers on Deepavali

The actors shared videos of them celebrating Deepavali and bursting crackers and they were starkly different.

Flix Entertainment

This year, many celebrities including actor Rajinikanth, shared pictures and videos of their Deepavali celebrations held at home. On Deepavali morning video of Rajinikanth lighting a thousand-wala firecracker was widely shared on the internet. Actors Aishwarya Rajesh and Keerthy Suresh too shared videos of them celebrating festival of lights with firecrackers along with family. But while one set fire to a thousand-wala in one shot, the other bolted away four times before finally getting it done with a friend’s help.

In her Instagram stories, actor Aishwarya Rajesh posed a video of herself bursting fire crackers outside her house with her family. The actor who wore a bright pink Banarasi saree for Deepavali is seen lighting the thousand-wala while deftly holding her saree gathered in one hand and the incense stick in the other. As it ignites, Aishwarya sprints in the opposite direction. In another video she’s seen handling the fire gun with swag. The video shot in slow-motion, shows her drawing an ‘O’ in the air.

Actor Keerthy Suresh, on the other hand, shared a video of herself jumping and bolting off a few times before finally lighting one firecracker along with a friend. Keerthy shared a few pictures and videos, in which she’s seen celebrating with television celebrity couple Sanjeev and Preethi Sanjeev. Wearing a simple Magenta and white salwar set, Keerthy tagged the post saying, “Diwali mornings can be quite adventurous, as we can see!”

Later in the evening Keerthy switched to a pale green, yellow and white garara kurta set and celebrated Deepavali from her windy terrace. She is seen holding the fire gun at arm’s length, as wind blows against her, in a video posted on her Instagram feed.

Keerthy was last seen in Miss India (Telugu) that was widely panned critics. The National Award winning actor has a bunch of films up for release. This includes Good Luck Sakhi (Telugu), Marakkar: Arabikadalinte Simham (Malayalam), Rang De (Telugu) and Annaatthe (Tamil). She recently announced Saani Kaayidham/Sarkaru Vaari Paata a Tamil-Telugu bilingual alongside director Selvaraghavan who will be making his debut as an actor. The team shared the first look poster on Deepavali in which Keerthy and Selvaraghavan can be seen squatting with blood on their bodies. The poster indicates a crime story.

Aishwarya Rajesh, on the other hand, was last seen in Ka Pae Ranasingam that received widespread acclaim. She is presently working on Bhoomika and Thittam Irandu (Tamil), Truck Jagadish (Telugu). She is also part of the Tamil anthology Navarasa. Additionally, the star has a few unreleased films that include Gautham Menon’s Dhruva Natchathiram, Idhu Vedhalam Sollum Kadhai and Seenu Ramasamy’s much delayed Idam Porul Yaeval.