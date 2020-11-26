Aishwarya Lekshmi's ‘Kumari' motion poster out, southern stars send wishes

Touted to be a mythical epic, the film's motion poster was released by Prithviraj on Wednesday.

Flix Mollywood

Aishwarya Lekshmi, who won hearts with her remarkable performance in Mayanadhi, is all set to play the lead in Ranam director Nirmal Sahadev's second film, Kumari. Touted to be a mythical epic, the film's motion poster was released by Prithviraj on Wednesday which is being presented by Prithviraj's wife Supriya Menon under their banner Prithviraj Productions. Sharing the motion poster, Prithviraj wrote, "Their promise. Her nightmare. It’s a privilege for @prithvirajproductions to be presenting this fascinating film set against the backdrop of native folklore and myths of our land. All the best to @nsahadev, @aishu__ , @jakes_bejoy , @gijujohn , @sreejithsarang and the entire team!"

Many celebrities down south took to Instagram to wish the team. Sai Pallavi took to her Instagram story sharing her wishes to the team, She wrote," I wish the team of Kumari the very best”. Replying to her wishes, Aishwarya wrote, "Thank you sai, Lots of love right back at you". The film's director Nirmal wrote, “Thank you so much Sai Pallavi, a huge Fan.” Sharing the motion poster, Helen star Anna Ben wrote, "This is bloody intriguing @aishu so excited for this one @supriyamenonprithviraj.” Manju Warrier also shared the motion poster wishing the team and in reply Aishwarya wrote,"Thank You chechi". Aparna Balamurali, who is basking in the success of her recent release Soorari Pottru wrote, "Their promise. Her Nightmare. Supriya Menon @supriyamenonprithviraj (Prithviraj Productions) presents Aishwarya Lekshmi in KUMARI directed by Nirmal Sahadev @nsahadev.” In reply, Aishwarya wrote, "Thank you Bommi, might never call you appu anymore.” Other stars like Parvathy, Nazriya, Keerthy Suresh, Aditi Balan have also shared the motion poster wishing the team.

The film marks the reunion of the Ranam team as it is being co-produced by director Nirmal with actor Giju John, composer Jakes Bejoy, and editor Sreejith Sarang under the banner of The Fresh Lime Sodas. The story is written by Sachin Ramdas and Nirmal.

Director Nirmal made his debut with the film Ranam, an action entertainer that stars Prithviraj Sukumaran, Rahman, Isha Talwar. The film was bankrolled by Anand Payannur and Lawson Biju Thomascunder under the banner Yes Cinema Production and Lawson Entertainment. It may be noted that Prithviraj's comment, while interacting with a select crowd, become controversial as the actor said, “My heart says to keep trying. Films like Koode may be a success but films like Ranam may not be a success. I am aware about that.”

Aishwarya Lekshmi was last seen in Brother's Day. Directed by Aashiq Abu, her character Appu (Aparna) instantly connected with the audience. The romantic drama made headlines for the female protagonist's dialogues. Following the success of Mayaanadhi, Aishwarya signed Amal Neerad's Varathan, which also earned her a lot of fame. The actor is currently awaiting the release of her Tamil film Jagame Thanthiram opposite Dhanush, directed by Karthik Subbaraj. She is also part of Mani Ratnam's magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan which is a multi-starrer.

Here is the motion poster:

