Aishwarya Lekshmi to team up with director Akhil Anil Kumar

Akhil, known for his short films 'Devika +2 Biology' and 'Avittam - The Good Day of Unnikuttan', is making his feature film debut with the project.

Martin Prakkat, known for directing and producing some of the best hits in Malayalam, is now bankrolling a film with Aishwarya Lekshmi in the lead. The film, touted to be heroine-centric, will mark the feature film debut of director Akhil Anil Kumar.

Aishwarya Lekshmi is excited about this project as it is being directed by Akhil, who is known for making the short films Devika +2 Biology and Avittam - The Good Day of Unnikuttan.

Announcing the project, Aishwarya Lekshmi wrote on Instagram, “My next is with a great team, and I want You to be with me on this journey.. to make it even Greater… And trust me when I say Casting calls can be life-changing. It did for me 3 years ago... I hope this one changes yours. Loads of love Team #wewilltellyousoon #ippoparayoolasecretaan.”

Meanwhile, Aishwarya is all set to debut in Kollywood with Dhanush's next titled Suruli which is directed by Karthik Subburaj. The film is produced jointly by Y Not Studios and Reliance Entertainment. The film was wrapped up recently. A major portion of the film was canned in London some time ago.

Aishwarya Lekshmi plays the female lead in this flick and it also has another actor from the Malayalam film industry, Joju George, in an important role. Joju, who will be making his debut in Kollywood with this Dhanush starrer, has a very meaty role to play in this gangster film and is very excited about it.

Besides Joju, Suruli will also feature Hollywood actor James Cosmo, well-known for starring in films like Braveheart, Troy, The Chronicles of Narnia: The Lion, and the TV series Game of Thrones, in a prominent role. Santhosh Narayanan is doing the music composition for this flick with Shreyaas Krishna cranking the camera and Vivek Harshan handling the editing.

