Aishwarya Lekshmi to debut in Tollywood with 'Godse'

The actor will be sharing the screen space with Sathyadev in this flick to be directed by Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi.

Flix Tollywood

Aishwarya Lekshmi is one of the fastest rising heroines in the Malayalam film industry as she is bagging some of the prestigious offers consistently. She is now all set to step into the Telugu film industry with Godse directed by Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi. The actor will be sharing the screen space with Sathyadev in this flick to be directed by Gopi Ganesh Pattabhi. Nasser, Kishore, Bhramaji, and Aditya Menon have been roped in to play supporting roles in this flick.

“Welcome on-board @aishu__. I'm sure this will be the start of a successful journey in Telugu film industry,” actor Satyadev said in his social media post, welcoming Aishwarya Lekshmi onboard.

Aishwarya Lekshmi at present has a number of films in her kitty including the Malayalam film Kaanekkaane, which has Tovino Thomas in the lead role. The film is directed by Manu Ashokan and scripted by Bobby-Sanjay.

She has also signed up for Archana 31 Not Out, which will be her first female-centric film. Further, the star has signed up for Bismi Special, directed by Rajesh Ravi. Nivin Pauly has been roped in to play the male lead in it.

Besides these Malayalam movies, Aishwarya is part of the magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan, which is being directed by the veteran filmmaker Mani Ratnam. This ambitious project of director Mani Ratnam is based on the classic novel of the same name. The film will trace out the life of the most popular among the Chozha kings, Raja Raja Chozhan 1. Elango Kumaravel will be co-writing the adaptation along with Mani Ratnam. It will have the Oscar-winning music composer AR Rahman scored the music and veteran lyricist Vairamuthu will be penning the lyrics for all the songs. Ravi Varman is cranking the camera for this film with A Sreekar Prasad doing the edits.

Ponnyin Selvan has an ensemble of stars in the cast including Karthi, Jayam Ravi, Vikram, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, Aditi Rao Hydari, Prabhu, Amitabh Bachchan, Trisha, Vikram Prabhu, Jayaram, Aishwarya Rajesh, and Aishwarya Lekshmi. The film is bankrolled on a huge budget by Mani Ratnam and Allirajah Subaskaran under the banners Madras Talkies and Lyca Productions.

Aishwarya Lekshmi made her debut with the Malayalam film Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela and her second film release was Mayaanadhi the same year. She went on to win a few awards for her roles in both these films and notable among it was the Filmfare Award for Best Female Debut – South for Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela. Directed by Althaf Salim, Njandukalude Nattil Oridavela was produced by actor Nivin Pauly, who also played the main lead in it.