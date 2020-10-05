Partner

Airtel sweeps latest OpenSignal mobile experience awards; grabs top spot in a new category - Best Gaming Experience

According to the latest report by independent global analytics firm OpenSignal, Airtel continues to sweep awards across 4 categories for the second year in a row.

Airtel has retained its position as Indiaâ€™s best telecom network provider by sweeping four of the seven mobile experience awards given by OpenSignal, the independent global standard for analysing consumer mobile experience. OpenSignal not only measures upload and download speeds offered by mobile networks but also assesses their quality by comparing how they fare on a range of metrics.

The September report of Â©2020 Opensignal, Limited, showed that Airtel beat its competitors in four main metrics: Download Speed Experience, Video Experience, Voice App Experience and the first-ever Games Experience award.

Airtel a boon for mobile gamers

Driven by higher mobile penetration, and more recently, the pandemic lockdown which forced millions of people to stay at home and find ways to entertain themselves, Indian mobile gaming is seeing unprecedented numbers. OpenSignalâ€™s Games Experience metrics measured usersâ€™ experience while playing popular real-time multiplayer mobile games on mobile devices. In their 90-day analysis during this period, Airtel scored 55.6 out of 100, taking the lead over other networks.

Airtelâ€™s superior download speeds in India

As more consumers turned to their smartphone devices to stay connected and entertained over the last several months, Airtel retained the top spot in the Download Speed Experience category for the sixth time in a row, scoring a speed of 10.4 Mbps. While Airtelâ€™s lead did shrink from the last report, it has still maintained a 3.5% lead over its second-placed competitor.

On Voice App Experience too, Airtel continues to be the decisive leader of the pack. The telecom giant took the lead for the second consecutive time in the category with a score of 75.5 out of 100, by measuring voice quality across OTT voice services such as Whatsapp, Skype, and Facebook Messenger among others.

Airtel also continued to dominate in the Video Experience category, being the only operator to place in the Good Video Experience (55-65) category nationally. It also managed to dominate the regional awards, achieving a Good Video Experience in 31 cities and a superior (Very Good) Video Experience in 7 cities.

In the cut-throat race happening across Indiaâ€™s telecom sector, Airtel is clearly emerging as the country's top network by quality, committing to provide users with the best mobile experience.

This article was created by TNM Brand Studio.