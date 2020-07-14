Airtel launches video conferencing platform ‘BlueJeans' to rival JioMeet, Zoom

BlueJeans will be free for all enterprises for the first three months after which, the company will announce pricing.

Atom Video Conferencing

Taking on JioMeet, Zoom, and other video conferencing platforms, Bharti Airtel has partnered with communication technology major Verizon to bring its video conferencing platform called ‘Airtel BlueJeans’ to India. This video conferencing platform will be targeted at enterprise customers in India.

The platform will be free for all enterprises for the first three months, after which, the company has said that it will announce pricing, which it claims will be competitive. As per the company website, interested customers can register on the company’s website for the free trial, which will be activated within 24 hours of the registration.

With its focus being on all businesses, Airtel said that the pricing will be in three tiers - for big, medium and small enterprise customers, where it will be bundled with existing plans.

The platform can have up to 150 presentees, and 50,000 attendees

The technology will be fully integrated with Airtel’s network, including its data centers.

In terms of security, Airtel said that all video, audio, and content in transit is encrypted. With a true two-step authentication, only invited participants can join a meeting by leveraging a unique one-time passcode that can be authenticated via email confirmation or by logging into a dedicated Airtel BlueJeans account.

Other security features include meeting lock, secure transmission and storage, randomized meeting IDs, participant passcodes, fraud detection, and a variety of authentication options. The platform uses open, proven standards for security as well as the WebRTC and HTML5 standards for browser-based access, enabling users to participate in meetings and events without requiring software downloads, a key requirement in some secure environments.

Despite being a late entrant into the video conferencing space that Google, Cisco, Microsoft, Zoom and Jio are already in, Gopal Vittal, Managing Director &Chief Executive Officer of Bharti Airtel said during the announcement that the company is betting on the security and features that the platform offers. He also sees the market as still being nascent, thus offering a large opportunity.

“We are delighted to collaborate with Verizon to bring Airtel BlueJeans to enterprise and SMB customers in India. Airtel BlueJeans is a highly differentiated video conferencing solution that sets the benchmark with its high levels of security and ease of use. We look forward to building a deep partnership with Verizon to serve the needs of emerging digital India,” he added.

BlueJeans, co-founded by Krish Ramakrishnan and Alagu Periyannan was acquired by Verizon in April this year.

“Companies of all sizes around the world have seen the requirement for reliable, high-quality video conferencing services and require trusted partners to ensure the highest level of security,” said Hans Vestberg, Chief Executive Officer of Verizon.