Airtel 5G Plus now available in 3000 cities, towns across India

The company stated that it also launched unlimited 5G data for its customers with a view to encourage them to experience the power of the Airtel 5G Plus network.

Money Telecom

Bharti Airtel on Thursday, April 27, announced that its ultra-fast 5G service is now available to customers in 3,000 cities and towns in the country. From Katra in Jammu to Kannur in Kerala, Patna in Bihar to Kanyakumari in Tamil Nadu, Itanagar in Arunachal Pradesh to the Union territory of Daman and Diu, all the key urban and rural parts of the country have unlimited access to Airtel 5G Plus service, the company said.

"Bridging every town and key rural areas in India by September 2023 remains our commitment as we continue to add 30-40 cities/ towns every single day. We are witnessing a rapid adoption of 5G amongst customers both in urban and rural India," Randeep Sekhon, CTO, Bharti Airtel, said in a statement.

Moreover, the company stated that it also launched unlimited 5G data for its customers with the view to encouraging them to experience the power of the Airtel 5G Plus network. "Customers will now be able to experience ultrafast, reliable and secure 5G Plus services without having to worry about data exhaustion as Airtel removes the capping on data usage across all existing plans," Airtel said.

Airtel has also created 5G experience zones across all its retail stores in the country so that customers can experience the ultrafast Airtel 5G Plus. In February, the company announced that it has crossed 10 million unique customers on its 5G network.

By the end of March 2024, the company plans to offer its Airtel 5G services in every town and key rural areas.

