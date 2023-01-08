Air India urination row: Shankar Mishra sent to 14-day judicial custody

Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika rejected an application seeking police custody for Shankar Mishra, saying that the court will not make decisions based on public opinion but will go by the law.

A Delhi court on Saturday, January 7, sent Shankar Mishra, the man accused of urinating on a passenger on an Air India flight, to 14 days in judicial custody. According to The Indian Express, Metropolitan Magistrate Anamika at Patiala Court House rejected an application seeking three-day police custody for Shankar Mishra. The Magistrate said that they will not make decisions based on public opinion but will go by the law. She added, “This is the stage for remand. Let the facts come on record. Police custody is not a punishment.”

The Delhi police arrested Shankar from Bengaluru on Saturday, January 7, after examining his call records. The police said that he did not cooperate during the investigation, Indian Express reported. The police had sought three-day custody to interrogate Shankar, record statements of the airline crew and victim, and collect video footage. However, the judge said that all the reasons cited by the police for police custody do not require Mishra to be physically present. The court further added that he need not be taken into custody just to be interrogated.

Lawyers who appeared on behalf of the victim told the court that Air India was just as compliant as Shankar, and had requested that he be sent to police custody. However, the court refused their request but noted that if there is a need for police custody in the future, it will be considered. Meanwhile, Advocate Manu Sharma, who appeared on behalf of Shankar Mishra, stated that there is a “lot of noise is made” and IPC Section 354 (assault or criminal force to woman with intent to outrage her modesty) will not apply to the case. Shankar’s bail application will be heard on January 11.