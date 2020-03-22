Air India says crew evacuating citizens abroad ostracised by residents' associations

Air India said that “vigilante Resident Welfare Associations’ were ostracising crew, and even calling the police.

Air India stated on Sunday that vigilante resident welfare associations (RWAs) and neighbours were ostracising and calling police on its crew members, who went abroad as a part of their duty.

"It is alarming to note that in many localities, vigilante Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) and neighbours have started ostracising the crew, obstructing them from performing their duty or even calling in the police, simply because the crew travelled abroad in the course of their duty," the airline said in a press release.

These "vigilantes" had "conveniently" forgotten that many a spouse, parent, sibling, child and near and dear ones were brought home safely from coronavirus-hit countries by the Air India crew, it added.

The national carrier has earned the praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and other ministers for rescuing stranded Indians from foreign countries in the backdrop of the coronavirus pandemic.

In January 2020, guidelines for crew members and operational staff were issued by Air India Medical wherein a detailed protocol to handle passengers and self-care was formulated.

Air India said it has always ensured that sufficient hand sanitisers, gloves and masks for the crew as well as for passengers are made available on board, it said, adding that crew members who are landing in India from affected cities are sent on home quarantine and also to designated hospitals for check-up as part of the protocol.

Hazmat suits are also placed in the cockpit for use in aircraft by crew in the event of any suspect COVID-19 on board.

"These thorough safety measures have been providing adequate protection to our crew, who have been discharging their duties in as selfless a way like doctors or nurse, paramedics and other agencies who are out in the field for fellow Indians," it said.

In the past couple of months Air India has played a critical role in bringing back stranded Indians from several countries affected by the coronavirus crisis. On Sunday, a Boeing 777 aircraft of Air India brought back 262 Indians from Rome. They have also evacuated people from Milan, Japan, Wuhan and Tehran.

"We would like to appeal to all concerned, particularly the law enforcement agencies, to ensure that our crew are treated with the courtesy, respect and freedom that every citizen of this country deserves, especially in light of the fact of their having undertaken flight duties to affected countries to bring back Indian citizens," the airline said.

