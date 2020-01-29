The 1.51-minute video posted by Kunal on Twitter has over 2.1 million views.

Passenger airline IndiGo on Tuesday said that it has barred stand-up comedian Kunal Kamra for six months for portraying "unacceptable behaviour" onboard one of its flights. On Tuesday, Kunal posted a video in which he confronts and repeatedly questions Republic TV news anchor Arnab Goswami while travelling on a Mumbai-Lucknow IndiGo flight. 

"Hereby, we wish to advise our passengers to refrain from indulging in personal slander whilst onboard, as this can potentially compromise the safety of fellow passengers," the airline added.

Following IndiGo's announcement, Air India also barred Kunal from flying on any of its flights until further notice.

The 1.51-minute video posted by Kunal on Twitter shows Arnab seated on the flight wearing shades and earphones, as Kunal questions him about his journalistic ethics. “I am asking coward Arnab Goswami questions about his journalism and he is doing exactly what I expected him to do... is being a coward. First he called me mentally unstable and now he’s saying, ‘I’m watching something.’” Later he asks, “Are you a coward or are you a journalist?”

As of Wednesday, the video has over 2.1 million views. 

Reacting to the incident, Civil Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri tweeted: "Offensive behaviour designed to provoke & create disturbance inside an aircraft is absolutely unacceptable & endangers safety of air travellers.”

"We are left with no option but to advise other airlines to impose similar restrictions on the person concerned."

In response, Kunal posted a statement on his Twitter handle which read: "Today I met Arnab Goswami on a flight to Lucknow, and politely asked him to have a conversation. At first, he pretended to be on a phone call. I waited for his so called phone call to get over. Seatbelt signs were off at this time. I gave him a monologue about what I felt about his 'Journalism'. He refused to answer any questions, he called me 'mentally unstable'."

In another tweet, Kunal said: "Thank you Indigo a six month suspension is honestly very kind of you... Modiji might be suspending Air India forever."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

While many questioned the action against Kunal, others welcomed it. 

