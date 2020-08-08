Relief and rescue operations are underway at the Kozhikode International Airport, after an Air India Express flight coming from Dubai ran off the runaway, killing at least 17 persons and injuring several on Friday. The flight had 190 passengers onboard including 51 children. Several of the injured passengers were shifted to Relief and Mercy hospitals in Kondotty in Malappuram, while some passengers were rushed to Kozhikode Medical College hospital.

To address the queries of the distressed family members, the Kerala government has opened helplines. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan shared the helpline numbers of the Kozhikode airport control room, Malappuram and Kozhikode Collectorate.

Helplines are open. #CCJaccident These numbers will assist you in providing information about passengers who were on the Air india Express AXB1344 from @DXB to CCJ. Airport Control Room - 0483 2719493 Malappuram Collectorate - 0483 2736320 Kozhikode Collectorate - 0495 2376901 pic.twitter.com/aPjh8ujav4

The Helpline numbers are:

Airport Control Room - 0483 2719493

Malappuram Collectorate - 0483 2736320

Kozhikode Collectorate - 0495 2376901

On Friday at around 7.41 pm, the plane, AI-1344 (Boeing 737), carrying 184 passengers, overshot the runway, plunged 30 meters deep and made a grinding halt after hitting a wall. Due to this impact, the plane was heavily damaged and split into two.

The Kozhikode airport has a tabletop runaway located on a hillock with a short strip.

According to reports, 17 persons including the two pilots -- Flight captain Deepak Vasant Sathe and co-pilot Akhilesh Kumar -- were killed in the incident. At least 123 passengers were injured, out of which 15 of them were grievously injured.

The Kozhikode International airport, which is located in Karipur, Malappuram, had earlier too been pulled up by the Directorate of Civil Aviation (DGCA) for failing to meet safety standards.

Following a 2019 audit by the DGCA, the airport authorities received a show cause notice over unsafe airport maintenance.

Meanwhile, the National Disaster Response Force is carrying out the rescue operations, following instructions from the Union Home Minister.

Expressing his condolences Prime Minister Narendra Modi tweeted, “Pained by the plane accident in Kozhikode. My thoughts are with those who lost their loved ones. May the injured recover at the earliest.”

The Prime Minister has also spoken to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan and extended the Union government’s assistance.

Reacting to the tragedy, former Congress president, Rahul Gandhi wrote, “Shocked at the devastating news of the plane mishap in Kozhikode. Deepest condolences to the friends and family of those who died in this accident. Prayers for the speedy recovery of the injured.”