Air India asks passengers of 4 flights operated in March to quarantine themselves

The airline said it has got the information that three passengers who travelled on the flights have been found to be infected with coronavirus.

Air India has asked passengers who travelled in four of its flights in March to follow necessary isolation or quarantine after three passengers on those flights tested positive for coronavirus. The flights were from Mumbai to Goa, Delhi to Goa, Mumbai to Delhi and Delhi to Patna.

In an appeal to passengers who were onboard these flights, the airline said it has got the information that three passengers who travelled on the flights have been found to be infected with coronavirus.

"As informed by Disaster Management Department of Bihar, one passenger who travelled from Mumbai to Delhi by AI-101 of March 22 and from Delhi-to Patna on AI-415 on March 23 has been found COVID-9 positive on March 31," the airline said in a tweet.

As appealed by the department, passengers who were on this flight are required to follow necessary isolation or quarantine process.

The national carrier also made similar appeals to the passengers of its Delhi-Goa flight, AI 883, on March 22, and Mumbai-Goa flight, AI661, on March 19.

"As informed by Integrated Disease Surveillance Programme, Directorate of Health Services, Goa, one passenger who travelled from Mumbai to Panjim in Goa on Air India flight AI 661 on March 19 has been found COVID-9 positive.

As appealed by integrated disease surveillance programme, Goa, passengers for this flight are required to follow for necessary isolation quarantine," Air India said in a tweet on Saturday.

In another tweet, the carrier said one passenger on its Delhi-Goa flight AI-883 of March 22 has also been tested positive for coronavirus.

The death toll due to novel coronavirus rose to 109 and the number of cases in the country climbed to 4,067 on Monday, according to the Union Health Ministry. While the number of active COVID-19 cases stands at 3,666, as many as 291 people were cured and discharged, and one has migrated, it stated. The total number of cases include 65 foreign nationals.