Air Arabia flight does emergency landing soon after take off from Kozhikode airport

The variations in cabin air balance may have prompted the pilot to abort the flight.

news Aircraft

An Air Arabia flight from Calicut international Airport in Karipur to Sharjah on Thursday early morning 3.30 am landed back soon after take off, following technical issues.

The flight was landed back 10 mins after take off. As per reports, there were variations in the cabin air balance, which might have been caused due to some leakage. The airplane was at the height of 7000 feet when the problem was identified.

After the problem was fixed it left around 7 am. Earlier, there were reports that the aircraft hit a bird and caused the problem. Later it was clarified that leakage was the issue.

Karipur airport was in the news in August after an Air India Express flight from Dubai crashed at the Karipur airport. The flight slipped off be runway and broke into three pieces. Eighteen people including the pilot and copilot lost their lives on the spot and three others died while on treatment, due to the accident. 191 passengers including 10 infants, were there in the flight that many if them escaped with minor or no injuries.

It was on October 25 all the debris of the crashed aircraft were removed completely from the airport.