AIMIM opposes Bharat Ratna to PV Narasimha Rao, boycotts Telangana Assembly session

Stating that Narasimha Rao fully deserved Bharat Ratna, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has asked the Centre to make an announcement in the Parliament.

news Politics

The All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM), on Tuesday, boycotted the proceedings of the Telangana Assembly as the state government unanimously passed a resolution asking the Centre to confer the country's highest civilian award Bharat Ratna posthumously on former Prime Minister PV Narasimha Rao. Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, who moved the resolution, urged the Centre to install Narasimha Rao's statue and portrait in Parliament. The resolution also called for renaming the Central University of Hyderabad as PV Narasimha Rao Central University.

"AIMIM has decided to boycott today's proceedings in Telangana Legislative Assembly and Legislative Council. Our party cannot support resolution and discussion on centenary Celebrations of late PV Narasimha Rao," the party led by Hyderabad Member of Parliament (MP) Asaduddin Owaisi said in a statement.

The United Muslim Forum (UMF), of which the party is a part of, had earlier pointed out that it was during Narasimha Rao's regime that Babri Masjid was demolished in Ayodhya and added that KCR's move to organise year-long programmes to celebrate the centenary had especially hurt the sentiments of Muslims.

AIMIM is considered friendly to the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) and the party's critics have questioned Owaisi's silence over KCR's move.

Meanwhile, the resolution urged the Centre to confer Bharat Ratna on PV and dubbed him "the son of Telangana". Narasimha Rao, who was the first Prime Minister from south India was described as the architect of new economic reforms, a rare diplomat, a polyglot and an outstanding philosopher who led the country on the path of development.

Stating that Narasimha Rao fully deserved Bharat Ratna, the Chief Minister called upon the Centre to make an announcement in the ensuing session of Parliament.

The Chief Minister recalled that when land was the only resource for people to have their employment and earnings, Narasimha Rao, as the Chief Minister of the then undivided Andhra Pradesh, had implemented land reforms daringly. He claimed that this resulted in having 93% small and medium level farmers in the Telangana state now.

Opposition Congress party supported the resolution. Party leader Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka said Narasimha Rao should be conferred with the country's highest civilian award.

With IANS inputs