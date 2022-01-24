AIMIM leader gets life imprisonment for shooting man to death in Telangana

Mohammed Farooq Ahmed is accused of killing a former corporator and injuring his relatives with a gun and knife over a cricket match in 2020.

news Crime

A fast-track court in Telangana's Adilabad district on Monday, January 24, sentenced a former leader of the All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) to life imprisonment for another politician. Mohammed Farooq Ahmed, former Deputy Chairman of Adilabad municipality, had opened fire, killing a former corporator and injuring two others, in Adilabad town on December 18, 2020.

The court found Farooq guilty in three cases but acquitted two other accused. Mohammed, The main accused was awarded life imprisonment for murder. The public prosecutor said the court sentenced Farooq to seven yearsâ€™ imprisonment for attempt to murder, and three years under the Arms Act. All the sentences will run concurrently, the court said. The court also imposed a penalty of Rs 12,000 on Farooq in all three cases, and allowed him to challenge the verdict in a higher court.

The incident had occurred in Adilabad town's Tatiguda area, when Farooq opened fire from his licensed revolver on his political rival Syed Zameer, his brother Syed Mannan and nephew Syed Mohtesin. The accused also attacked them with a knife. The altercation came about when their children had a fight during a cricket match, when their parents got involved. Police had earlier told TNM that Farooq and Zameer already held a grudge against each other and that they would regularly argue.

Read: Video: AIMIM leader opens fire in Adilabad during petty quarrel, injures three

Farooq had attacked his rivals after a tussle between two groups playing cricket. A video of the attack went viral over social media. Farooq was seen opening fire from his weapon while holding a knife in another hand.

Zameer and his nephew Mohtesin had sustained bullet injuries, while Zameerâ€™s brother Mannan received stab wounds. Zameer, 52, was shifted to Hyderabad for treatment and he succumbed a few days later. After the incident, the AIMIM had suspended Farooq from the party.