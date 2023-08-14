AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi's Delhi house vandalised

Two glass panels on the doors of All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi's residence in the national capital were found broken, the Delhi Police said on Monday, August 14.

Reacting to the incident, Owaisi said that anytime he says anything important in the Parliament, stones are pelted at his house. Addressing the media, the Hyderabad Lok Sabha MP said that he has also written to the concerned police station over threats he received.

"I received a threat via SMS. So 5 days ago, I wrote to the concerned inspector. I gave him the number which sent me that SMS and also showed him the message. But they came to me asking me to issue a letter, allowing them to access my CDR (Call Detail Records). Why would I do that? It's a right-to-privacy issue. This is the kind of environment the BJP has created in the last nine years," Owaisi told the media at his party office on Monday.

According to a senior police official, no stones or any other objects were found at Owaisiâ€™s residence after the attack. "An investigation is ongoing and further checks are being conducted by the police," said the official.

This is not the first time that Owaisiâ€™s residence has been under attack. Back in February 2023, Owaisi had alleged that his Delhi residence had been targeted by unidentified miscreants, in the fourth such incident since 2014. â€œMy Delhi residence has been attacked again. This is the fourth incident since 2014. Earlier tonight, I returned from Jaipur & was informed by my domestic help that a bunch of miscreants pelted stones that resulted in broken windows. The Delhi Police must catch them immediately," he had said back then.

Owaisiâ€™s car also came under attack in Hapur in February, while he was returning to Delhi after attending election-related events in western UP. The incident happened a week before Assembly polls in the region. While he escaped without any injuries, the tyres of the vehicle were punctured. The UP Police had arrested three people in connection with the shooting.

With inputs from IANS