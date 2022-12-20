AIMIM corporator’s nephew stabbed to death in Hyderabad

The young man was attacked by assailants when he was sitting in the office of Lalitha Bagh division GHMC corporator Mohammad Ali Sharif Azam.

The eighteen-year-old nephew of a Hyderabad corporator was stabbed to death by unknown persons in Old City on Monday, December 19. The young man, Murtuza Anas was attacked by about six assailants when he was sitting in the office of Lalitha Bagh corporator of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). The incident occurred in the Eidi Bazar area under the limits of the Bhavani Nagar police station of Old City. Anas, who was an intermediate student, sustained critical injuries in the attack. He was shifted to the Owaisi Hospital, where he succumbed while undergoing treatment.

The deceased is the nephew of Lalita Bagh division corporator Mohammad Ali Sharif Azam belonging to All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM). Police said the assailants escaped after repeatedly stabbing Anas when he was sitting in the corporator's office. Police officials rushed to the spot and the investigators were gathering clues.

A police officer said that a blade used to cut paper was found at the spot where Anas was attacked. “Around 4.30 pm (on Monday), the Lalitha Bagh corporator’s nephew was sitting in the office when he was attacked. We haven’t found any clues except a blade used to cut paper. Five teams have been formed to investigate the case,” a police officer said on Monday evening. Police said they have registered a murder case and launched an investigation.

With IANS inputs