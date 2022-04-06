AIMIM corporator caught on cam abusing cops, Hyderabad police register case

Minister KTR responded to the incident and asked the police to take stern action against Bholakpur corporator Ghouseuddin Mohammed.

news Controversy

Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) corporator from Bholakpur, Ghouseuddin Mohammed, has been booked by Hyderabad police for obstructing personnel on duty and using objectionable language against them. A video of AIMIM (All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen) corporator Ghouseuddin behaving rudely with two police constables from the Musheerabad police station who were on night patrol duty in the early hours of April 5, Tuesday, went viral on social media, prompting a response from Minister KT Rama Rao who asked the police to take stern action against him.

While the police initially did not register a case, stating that the corporator had apologised, after KTR’s tweet to the Director General of Police (DGP), an FIR was registered over the incident at Musheerabad police station under sections 353 (assault or criminal force to deter public servant from discharge of his duty) and 506 (punishment for criminal intimidation) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC), on April 6. Later in the day, the corporator was arrested by Musheerabad police.

The two police constables, who were on night patrol duty, reportedly tried to close down an eatery in Bholakpur, when Ghouseuddin got into an argument with them. In the video, Ghouseuddin is seen trying to intimidate the constables, saying, “This won’t work in my area. Do your duty and leave … Call your SI, I’ll talk to him. Tell him the corporator is here … You were told not to come to this area for this entire month, why did you come?”

He then went on to use objectionable language. Addressing one of the constables who tried to explain their situation to him, Ghouseuddin said, “Shut up. Who are you to tell me?” and called him a ‘sau rupaye ka aadmi’ (a person of little worth). According to The Times of India, after the video of the incident went viral, the corporator visited the Musheerabad police station on Tuesday and apologised to the constables.

On the morning of April 6, Minister KTR responded to the incident and asked the DGP to “take stern action against the individuals who obstructed police officers on duty.” “No such nonsense should be tolerated in Telangana irrespective of political affiliations,” KTR said.