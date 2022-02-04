AIMIM calls for protest in Hyderabad after attack on Asaduddin Owaisi

The AIMIM said that it will submit memorandums to various district and police authorities seeking a thorough probe into the incident

After AIMIM chief and Hyderabad Member of Parliament Asaduddin Owaisiâ€™s vehicle was shot at in Uttar Pradesh, members of the AIMIM have called for a protest in Hyderabad. Several shops in the Old City had downed their shutters, and black flags along with AIMIM flags were also seen in various places on the evening of Thursday, February 3, in condemnation of the incident.

AIMIM units across the country will hold a silent protest on Friday, Aurangabad MP Imtiyaz Jaleel said. Members of the party will also submit memorandums to respective District Magistrates and Police Commissioners seeking a thorough probe into the incident and high-level security for Owaisiâ€™s future rallies in UP, Jaleel said. The Hyderabad police have also been put on alert after the attack, and have been instructed to intensify patrolling. AIMIM leaders Akbaruddin Owaisi and Ahmed bin Abdullah Ballala rushed to Delhi after the attack on Owaisi.

Owaisiâ€™s car was fired at near the Chhajarsi toll plaza in UP at around 5.30 pm on Thursday, while he was performing election duties ahead of the Assembly polls. CCTV footage shows men brandishing their guns and shooting at the vehicle. While Owaisi escaped unhurt, the tyres of his car were punctured, and he left the spot in another vehicle.

Read: Video: Firing at AIMIM chief Owaisi caught on CCTV, two arrested

Two men, Sachin and Shubham, have been arrested for shooting at Owaisiâ€™s car. Hapur Superintendent of Police (SP) Deepak Bhuker said that preliminary interrogation revealed that the accused were distressed by certain statements made by Owaisi. According to several reports, the police said that the accused opened fire at Owaisiâ€™s car over the MPâ€™s remarks on Hindus. A detailed probe is being carried out into the motives for the attack, the SP said.