AIIMS in Bengaluru gets Union govt nod: Karnataka Health Min Sudhakar

The new institute is likely to come up at Kyalasanahalli near Hennur Main Road in Bengaluru.

Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya has given a green signal for establishing an All India Institute Of Medical Science (AIIMS) in Karnataka, state Health Minister K Sudhakar said on Wednesday, May 18. The assurance was given during a meeting between Sudhakar and Mandaviya in New Delhi. "I thank our beloved Prime Minister Narendra Modi ji and Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya ji for assuring an AIIMS for Karnataka. This will greatly benefit the state and further enhance the state's health and medical education," Sudhakar said.

Karnataka had earlier submitted a request to the Union government to start an AIIMS in the state to enhance public healthcare and medical education infrastructure, his office said in a statement. The Minister also said a DPR (Detailed Project Report) for a new National Institute of Mental Health and Neuro-Sciences (NIMHANS) poly trauma centre and PG institute has been submitted to the Standing Finance Committee (SFC).

Once approved, the new institute will come up at Kyalasanahalli near Hennur Main Road in Bengaluru. Initially, the Karnataka government had submitted a proposal to the SFC for the construction of a medical college in 2021. However, the SFC had asked the government to focus on NIMHANS expertise in PG training. The new 538 bed institute is set to come up in three years at a cost of Rs 489 crore.

Sudhakar also submitted a memorandum to the Union Minister regarding opening a separate state level university for nursing and allied health sciences to ensure quality and professionalism, PPP model for administration of hospitals, special curriculum and training of in-service doctors in hospital management.

Also, priority for domicile students in deemed universities, extending the Union governmentâ€™s assistance to establish medical colleges in all districts irrespective of whether it has a private medical college or not, stringent norms to ensure world-class food safety and standards, and flexibility in leveraging the National Health Mission to address state-specific and region-specific health challenges.