AIADMK installs LED screens on cars to campaign for elections

The LED campaign will also highlight the current government's work during the pandemic.

news 2021 Tamil Nadu Assembly Election

Leveraging technology, the AIADMK launched a campaign using LED screens mounted on four-wheelers as a means to reach out to voters and highlight the welfare schemes of the current government. The AIADMK Chennai Zone IT Wing Secretary 'Aspire' K Swaminathan said the party plans to take the ruling state governmentâ€™s efforts to every nook and corner of the poll-bound state, where elections to 234 Assembly seats are due on April 6.

The LED campaign will highlight the government's work during the coronavirus pandemic besides rival DMK's "atrocities" against people, he said in a release.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister Edappadi K Palaniswami submitted his nominations for the upcoming elections in the Edappadi constituency in Salem district on Monday. The Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam submitted his nominations at Bodinayakkanur constituency on Tuesday.

The AIADMK members are actively taking up campaigning since the upcoming elections are to be fought between heavyweights such as AIADMKâ€™s Edappadi K Palaniswami, DMKâ€™s MK Stalin and actor and MNM chief Kamal Haasan. This will be the first election in decades without the presence of late leaders such as J Jayalalithaa and Kalaignar Karunanidhi in the election fray.

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister EPS started touring the districts in December.

The AIADMK also released their manifesto on Sunday with several populist welfare schemes. The â€˜social welfare schemesâ€™ announced by AIADMK promises to provide free solar cooking stoves and washing machines for ration card holders, six free gas cylinders per year for households, free cable connection, increasing pension for senior citizens and offering financial assistance for Pongal. The AIADMK also announced the Amma construction project to provide free homes for people who do not own a home in rural and urban areas.

The AIADMK also promised to give 50% off on ticket prices in city buses for women travellers.

The party assured to increase the maternity leave to one year and assistance of Rs 21,000. They also promised to extend the Amma patrol team in Chennai to other districts.