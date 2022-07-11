AIADMK headquarters sealed by cops after clashes between OPS, EPS factions

The police notice pasted onto the AIADMK office door reads that the office is being sealed as there is an “imminent possibility of breach of peace, tranquillity and law and order issue.”

news Politics

The AIADMK headquarters in Chennai’s Royapettah was sealed by authorities on Monday, July 11, following violence and vandalism after clashes broke out between supporters of rival leaders Edappadi K Palaniswami and O Panneerselvam in and around the party office. After the General Council meeting elected Edappadi Palaniswami as the interim general secretary of the AIADMK, Panneerselvam and his supporters were at the AIADMK office. Both EPS and OPS have staked claim to the AIADMK headquarters.

Panneerselvam (OPS) walked out of the party office with his supporters after asserting that he would approach court against the AIADMK General Council decisions. He has said that he will pursue legal action and go to party workers seeking justice. Meanwhile, revenue officials sealed the AIADMK headquarters, MGR Maaligai.

The action was taken in the wake of violence, authorities said, adding everyone inside the party office was moved away by police. Senior police and revenue officials were on the spot.

The battle for supremacy of AIADMK continues. TNM's Shabbir Ahmed and Pooja Prasanna break down the drama and the road forward. https://t.co/0T9i9e7nuA — TheNewsMinute (@thenewsminute) July 11, 2022

“The building in question is located in a densely populated residential cum commercial area of a central part of Chennai City. If no concrete action is taken, this dispute will lead to a serious threat to law and order, as well as end in the breach of peace and tranquillity,” adding that the potentiality of the dispute between the two factions may have wider ramifications throughout the state.

Earlier on Monday, groups of men owing allegiance to Panneerselvam and Palaniswami clashed and scenes of violence and vandalism unfolded in and around the AIADMK headquarters in downtown Avvai Shanmugam Salai.

Palaniswami openly slammed Panneerselvam as the 'stooge' of ruling DMK and blamed him for the violence. He also alleged that OPS has taken away records from the party office and the office chamber used by late party supremo J Jayalalithaa was broken open.

AIADMK leader D Jayakumar said the police were petitioned in advance seeking protection to party office and their fears have become now come true. He blamed Panneerselvam and his supporters for the violence and hit out at the government for sealing for the party office.

With PTI inputs