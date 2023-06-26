AI deepfake video casts Mohanlal, Mammootty, Fahadh in iconic Godfather scene

A deepfake video featuring Mohanlal as Michael Corleone, Mammootty as Moe Greene, and Fahadh Faasil as Fredo Corleone is now going viral on social media, and fans have but one demand — ‘we want the full movie.’

Flix Technology

More than five decades since its release, Francis Ford Coppola’s gangster epic The Godfather is still widely considered one of the greatest films of all time. Even today, the affable yet ruthless Don Vito Corleone (made immortal by Hollywood legend Marlon Brando), his conflicted son Michael Corleone (a role that catapulted Al Pacino into stardom), and the film’s several other unforgettable characters remain branded in the memories of cinephiles worldwide.

But what if these iconic roles were portrayed by some of our favourite Malayalam actors? Wild as it may seem, someone asked this question, and an artificial intelligence (AI) tool has given them the answer. A deepfake video featuring Mohanlal as Michael Corleone, Mammootty as Moe Greene, and Fahadh Faasil as Fredo Corleone is now going viral on social media, and fans have but one demand — ‘we want the full movie.’

In the AI-generated rendition of a crucial scene from the film, the three actors seem to seamlessly fit into the cinematic world of The Godfather. Looking decades younger, Mohanlal is uncannily realistic as the cold but charismatic Michael, who is driving a hard bargain with Mammootty’s intriguing version of Moe Greene. As the video switches focus to Fahadh as Fredo, fans couldn’t help but notice the actor’s remarkable likeness to the late John Cazale, who originally played the character. “That is some accuracy in visualising Fahadh as Fredo Corleone. Can’t unsee it now,” said a Twitter user.

This godfather version is worth a watch https://t.co/vsrv4z5Exn — Priya Sankar (@PriyaUsernameNA) June 25, 2023

As the video began to gain traction, social media was soon abuzz with demands for a complete AI-based reimagination of The Godfather, with the inclusion of more actors from Malayalam and other film industries. Many referred to the Mammootty-Mohanlal-Fahadh trio as the “dream cast”, while some wondered who would best embody the role of the legendary Vito Corleone.

Mind blowing Godfather featuring Mammootty, Mohanlal and Fahadh Faasil.



We need this made. Who is up for the challenge? @NetflixIndia @PrimeVideoIN @DisneyPlusHS

pic.twitter.com/iOUnxFW3BR — Film History Pics (@FilmHistoryPic) June 25, 2023

This is just too good that it reminded me Mohanlal had this touch in his own Godfather adaptation-Abhimanyu. https://t.co/mXZ5RBTUWz pic.twitter.com/W5VpvooIG6 — Fahir Maithutty (@fahir_me) June 25, 2023

Dream cast. One of my all time favo movies. https://t.co/e97uAMZR0L — Ramya Raman (@amystweeties) June 25, 2023

Soon enough, another video featuring Mohanlal as Vito Corleone was doing the rounds, causing fans to point out the similarities in the Malayalam veteran’s acting techniques to that of Brando. Though the Hollywood icon is known to be a method actor, Mohanlal has often been compared to him in light of the subtlety and naturality in their performances. The videos were uploaded on YouTube by a handle named vavval manushyan (bat man).

The Godfather, adapted to film from Mario Puzo’s book of the same name, is renowned as a pioneering gangster film that has significantly influenced the crime drama genre across the globe.