Ahead of Maamannan release, Udhayanidhi Stalin says he may not quit acting yet

Mari Selvaraj’s ‘Maamannan’ was speculated to be TN Minister Udhayanidhi Stalin’s last film as an actor, before shifting his focus entirely to his political career.

Flix Entertainment

Amid speculation over actor-politician Udhayanidhi Stalin possibly quitting acting in films after the upcoming political thriller Maamannan, the Tamil Nadu Minister has announced that he might make a comeback in films after three years, at the end of his term as the state Minister for Youth Welfare and Sports Development. Udhayanidhi made this statement at the audio launch event of the film Maamannan on June 1, Thursday. In Maamannan, Udhayanidhi plays one of the lead roles alongside Keerthy Suresh. The film also stars actors Vadivelu and Fahadh Faasil. The movie is directed by filmmaker Mari Selvaraj, known for his anti-caste works.

“I have too much work to do [in politics]. Maamannan was planned as my last film after I became the Minister. I was supposed to do a film with Kamal Haasan but it was not appropriate to continue acting after taking up the responsibility of a Minister. There are too many responsibilities and too many expectations,” Udhayanidhi said. Expressing his apprehensions about pursuing both his acting and political careers simultaneously, the Minister said, “Amidst a busy schedule, I could only find time for the audio launch and dubbing of Maamannan with great difficulty.”

While Udhayanidhi has said that Maamannan will be his last film as an actor for a while, he hinted that he might make a comeback in films after three years. “For the next three years, I definitely won’t be acting. After that I do not know. But I have promised him (Mari Selvaraj) that if I act in another film, it will be under his direction,” Udhayanidhi said.

In Maamannan, Keerthy Suresh plays a communist. Similar to Mari Selvaraj’s previous works Pariyerum Perumal and Karnan, Maamannan too deals with social justice issues and politics. This film will be even more political than Mari Selvaraj’s other works, Udhayanidhi revealed at the event. Maamannan is likely to be released on June 29.

Music composer AR Rahman performed live at the audio launch event. This is the first time that AR Rahman is collaborating with Udhayanidhi and Mari Selvaraj. The event was attended by several popular directors and actors including Kamal Haasan, Pa Ranjith, Mysskin, Sivakarthikeyan and Soori. Maamannan is produced by Udhayanidhi Stalin’s Red Giant Movies.