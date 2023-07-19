Ahead of Comic-Con, Prabhas’s superhero look for Project-K revealed

The film’s title, teaser, and release date are expected to be revealed on Thursday, July 20, at San Diego Comic-Con event, and actor Deepika Padukone, who was to join, will reportedly be missing it.

The makers of the first Indian film to be featured at the San Diego Comic-Con event have revealed its first look poster featuring actor Prabhas. The Telugu film is tentatively titled Project K and the poster was revealed on Wednesday, July 19, with the hashtag ‘What is Project-K?’

The poster was shared on Twitter by Vyjayanthi Films, one of the oldest production houses in the Indian Film Industry, with the caption: “The Hero rises. From now, the game changes. This is Rebel Star Prabhas from Project-K. First glimpse on July 20 (USA) and July 21 (INDIA).” It showcases a heavily armoured Prabhas with an intimidating look on his face. The actor, who is speculated to play a superhero in the film, is seen kneeling with his fist crashing down on the ground against an almost catastrophic backdrop.

Speaking at the launch event earlier, the film’s director Nag Ashwin had spoken about Project-K, hinting at it being a film that represents superheroes from Indian lore. “Comic-Con gives us the perfect stage to introduce our story to a global audience,” he added.

The reveal of the first look has now created a buzz on social media platforms as its final title, trailer, and release date are expected to be announced on July 20 at the Comic-Con event in San Diego. At the event, actors Kamal Hassan and Prabhas, along with Nag Ashwin will be discussing the film which also stars actors Amitabh Bachchan and Disha Patani. Actor Deepika Padukone, who was to join the discussion, will reportedly be missing it.

It is speculated that Kamal Hassan will be playing the role of the main antagonist in Project-K. After the announcement regarding the film going to Comic-Con was made on July 7, the actor tweeted, “Congrats #ProjectK for being the first Indian film to attend @Comic_Con See you there!”

Amitabh Bachchan also expressed his excitement and wrote, “I am honoured and have had the great privilege of being a part of this great enterprise in Telugu Cinema, Project-K and to have had the huge honour of being in the same frame of the idol, Prabhas.”