Ahaana Krishna says she hasn’t blamed anyone after row over Prithviraj film

According to reports, Ahaana's father and actor Krishna Kumar had recently alleged that she was removed from the cast of some films after he joined the BJP.

Flix Mollywood

Mollywood actor Ahaana Krishna has reacted to allegations that she was removed from the cast of Prithviraj starrer Bhramam directed by Ravi K Chandran. Taking to Instagram, Ahaana distanced herself from the controversy saying she has not blamed anyone. According to media reports, it was Ahaana’s father and actor Krishna Kumar, who recently joined BJP, who came out with the allegation that his daughter was removed from the cast of Prithviraj movie due to his links with the national party.

“Just keep me away from it (news). I am not even in the picture, I have not blamed anyone. Some who spoke might be related to me, but it is always another person’s opinion. Don’t count me in. I have nothing to do with this drama,” Ahaana said on Instagram on Tuesday.

Ahaana also pointed out that she is a huge fan of actor Prithviraj and has way too much respect for him.

Her response came hours after the production company of the upcoming movie, Open Book Productions, came out with a clarification that actors or technicians to the film are not selected based on political inclinations.

“It has come to our notice through the media that Ahaana was removed from some movies based on political stands. If the allegation has meant Bhramam which is produced by Open Book Productions, we strongly disagree with this,” a statement by the production company reads.

It also clarified that Ahaana was initially considered for the movie, but she was informed that a final decision would be taken based on costume trial and camera test.

“We had also told her not to reveal that she was being considered for the movie until a final decision was taken. Unfortunately, her name surfaced in some media,” it adds. The statement further says that after delay due to Ahaana’s shooting schedule for another film, and since she got COVID-19, the costume trial and camera test were held on January 10.

However, the director, writer and the producer concluded that Ahaana was not apt for the character. She was also informed about it officially, the statement added.

“As professionals with more than a combined experience of 100 years in cinema we believe and take all precautions that the art of cinema should be untouched by discrimination based on caste, creed, gender, religion or politics. We are deeply pained by assumptions that our film was being spoken of here and also regret that the other members of the cast and crew including the lead actor have been drawn into the issue,” the statement said.

It also pointed out that Prithviraj or other crew members do not have anything to do with casting decisions of the movie.

The film Bhramam is the remake of Bollywood film Andhadhun. Actors Raashi Khanna, Unni Mukundan and Mamta Mohandas are the other lead actors.