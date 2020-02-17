AGR fallout: For Vodafone Idea vendors, Rs 4,000 crore dues are at stake

Vodafone Idea has dues of $300 million to Huawei and ZTE and another $240 million to Nokia and Ericsson.

The Indian telecom sector could well be staring at a two-player scenario (just Reliance Jio and Bharti Airtel) if the kind of noises being heard in the various circles are true. This is the fallout of the Supreme Court’s October 24, 2019, verdict that upheld the demand raised by the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) based on the adjusted gross revenue (AGR). Vodafone Idea Limited (VIL), the merged entity of the Vodafone Group and the Aditya Birla Group venture could become a casualty after paying the ₹53,000 crore that has become due. The harsh language used by the Supreme Court last week has sent everyone scurrying for cover. The Court said the telcos have made a mockery of its clear order directing the companies to pay up in three months. The three-month deadline ended on January 23, 2020. The apex court didn’t spare the DoT and the government either. There were indications that the DoT was willing to wait till March 15, 2020 before taking any action on non-payment. The SC took that as a disregard of its judgement.

Coming back to the Vodafone Idea case, the company has almost said in as many words in the past three months that if it were forced to pay the AGR dues as demanded immediately, then it will not be able to survive as a viable business entity. This only means one more case to be referred to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) for bankruptcy reconciliation.

There are lenders to VIL but more than any other stakeholder, the gear vendors and the tower owners/operators may be the worst hit. There are in all four major telecom equipment suppliers, Ericsson, Huawei, ZTE and Nokia. There’s Samsung, but that is an exclusive agreement between the South Korean giant and Reliance Jio. If Vodafone Idea folds up, and leaves only Airtel, it would become difficult for all four to expect Airtel to deal with all four of them. The list may get pruned to just two and the remaining two will have to review their India presence.

Vodafone Idea has dues of $300 million to Huawei and ZTE and another $240 million to Nokia and Ericsson, which amounts to nearly Rs 4000 crore in total. It is reported that Nokia and Ericsson have made their supplies backed by letters of credit (LCs) and may have less to worry about. The Chinese companies may not have it so easy getting their money back.

The other entity to be losing sleep over these developments is American Tower Corporation (ATC). The company spent $1 billion to acquire 20,000 cellphone towers from Vodafone. If VIL shuts shop, ATC will be left with assets that will be worthless. Both Jio and Airtel have their own tower infrastructure and may not have much use for the towers owned by ATC. The US company may have to write down the investment.

As things stand, neither Vodafone, the parent entity nor the AB Group led by Kumar Mangalam Birla have any plans of infusing funds to save VIL. A senior executive from Vodafone and KM Birla himself have already issued strong statements on the issue indicating it is virtually the end of the road for the venture.

There is only one thin ray of hope left for Vodafone Idea. The Supreme Court has listed the next hearing for March 17, when the petition to modify the earlier order and offer some relief in the form of waiver of interest and penalty has been sought, comes up.