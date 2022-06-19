Agnipath protests: Army aspirant killed in Secunderabad station violence cremated

The body of D Rakesh, aged about 24, was taken out in a procession for some distance in Warangal town and at his village of Dabeerpet, 50 km away.

The body of a young man who died after security personnel opened fire to control the violent protest against 'Agnipath' at the Secunderabad Railway Station was cremated in his native village in Warangal district on Saturday, June 18. The body of D Rakesh, aged about 24, was taken out in a procession for some distance in Warangal town and again at his village of Dabeerpet, 50 km away. A post-mortem was conducted in Hyderabad before the body was taken to Warangal.

Telangana Ministers Errabelli Dayakar Rao, Satyavati Rathod and other TRS leaders, along with TRS activists and others, participated in the procession. Dayakar Rao and other TRS leaders carried the body on their shoulders. During the procession, a few people threw stones at a BSNL office in Warangal before they were dispersed, police said.

TRS MLA from Narsampet in Warangal district Peddi Sudarshan Reddy called for a bandh on Sunday in the town in protest against the death of Rakesh, and shops and other establishments remained closed. The village of the deceased falls under Narsampet Assembly constituency. The cremation took place in the evening on Saturday.

Meanwhile, the war of words between ruling TRS and BJP over Friday's arson at the railway station continued. While Dayakar Rao and other TRS leaders came down heavily against the NDA government for allegedly letting down youth, state BJP president and MP Bandi Sanjay Kumar asked how come the Intelligence did not have information about hundreds of agitators gathering at the station.

Violence at Secunderabad station over #AgnipathRecruitmentScheme. Police resorted to firing after a large group of protesters set two or three train engines and bogies on fire, one person has died. Some videos. pic.twitter.com/9n8WnOidt7 â€” TheNewsMinute (@thenewsminute) June 17, 2022

Amid all this, the Telangana State Human Rights Commission asked the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) to submit a report by July 20 over Friday's incidents at the railway station.

