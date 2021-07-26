After Yediyurappa’s resignation, what next?

After months of speculation, BS Yediyurappa has finally resigned as the Karnataka Chief Minister. Along with it, the entire Karnataka Cabinet too stands dissolved. Yediyurappa will continue as the caretaker CM till the next Chief Minister takes over. But between now and then, what can be expected?

The BJP has decided to send a team of central observers to hold a series of meetings with the state BJP legislators and other leaders. Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan who was in charge of Karnataka during the 2013 polls is scheduled to arrive in Bengaluru and hold meetings on July 27. He will be accompanied by Karnataka BJP in-charge Arun Singh who met with several legislators and held meetings for three days in June.

While this process of consultations may take three to four days, the BJP high command is expected to arrive at a consensus by the end of the week. The process of electing a new leader of the legislative party is expected to take place after. The BJP MLAs would be asked to symbolically elect the next CM of the state but this will be as per the directions of the senior leadership. Irrespective of how the BJP decides its next CM, the chief whip of the party will have to write to the Speaker of the Karnataka Assembly as to who will be the leader of the legislative party.

The BJP leadership has to decide not just who will be the next Chief Minister but also the next Cabinet. Many old-timers including Jagadish Shettar, R Ashoka, Umesh Katti and K Eshwarappa are expected to find themselves out of the Cabinet and asked to work towards strengthening the party for the next elections. As balancing of caste equations is crucial, many sources say that a complete overhaul of the Cabinet can be expected.

Currently the month of Ashada, as per the Hindu calendar, is underway and many stay away from embarking on any auspicious activity in the period. The next Karnataka CM could take oath only after August 8 when the month ends, believe BJP insiders.