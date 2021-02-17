After woman trolls actor Siddharth for supporting Disha Ravi, he gives it back

Karuna Gopal, who is associated with the BJP, called Siddharth’s tweet describing a toolkit ‘baseless’ and ‘provocative’.

Flix Controversy

Actor Siddharth, who has been vocal with his support for 22-year-old climate activist Disha Ravi and condemned her arrest by the Delhi police, is now the target of social media attacks by members associated with the BJP government. On Wednesday, Karuna Gopal, who was a member of the BJP National Manifesto Sub-Committee, shared a picture with text from one of Siddharth’s recent tweets, and wrote that his statements were “baseless” and “provocative” in nature.

She further mused that he could be a “school dropout”. In the tweet put under spotlight by Karuna, Siddharth had explained what a ‘toolkit’ was, comparing it with plans made by friends to watch a movie together.

Countering her statement, Siddharth wrote that in 2009, he had attended a panel discussion at Indian School of Business along with Jayaprakash Narayan at Karuna’s behest. “This lady badgered me for months to attend her panel discussion at ISB in 2009, which I did, along with @JP_LOKSATTA. Back then too I was a Post Graduate and I spoke my mind. She however sold both her integrity and her memory to her master. Now spreads Modi lies and vomit. (sic),” Siddharth wrote.

This lady badgered me for months to attend her panel discussion at ISB in 2009, which I did, along with @JP_LOKSATTA. Back then too I was a Post Graduate and I spoke my mind. She however sold both her integrity and her memory to her master. Now spreads Modi lies and vomit. https://t.co/M9SHNqvRxy February 17, 2021

The actor then shared a video of his speech from the event and added, “This is my speech at the Indian School of Business in 2009. In it I speak against poor journalism, public amnesia and incompetent governance. I was young and angry then. I am younger and angrier today.”

This is my speech at the Indian School of Business in 2009. In it I speak against poor journalism, public amnesia and incompetent governance. I was young and angry then. I am younger and angrier today. https://t.co/v0UkXCG9kR — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 17, 2021

Siddharth further added that the country is being “brainwashed and gaslit by a new normal kind of evil.” He wrote that India has changed since 2014 in front of every one’s eyes. “I wonder why I never got a single complaint or threat then about the tone and nature of my speech? Nobody attacked me for having an opinion... For asking questions. India has changed. It changed in front of our eyes. Question is... what are we going to do about it?” reads his tweet.

https://t.co/v0UkXCG9kR



My speech at the Indian School of Business, 2009. This country used to have amnesia. Now its being brainwashed and gaslit by a new normal kind of evil.



We are not those who changed their tunes in 2014. Stay true. Speak the truth. — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 17, 2021

There, however, continues a back and forth between Siddharth and Karuna. While the latter claims that Siddharth was a “panellist brought in by someone from the school”, the former has now said that he has emails to show as proof that the invite did indeed come from her.

I just found many emails and appointment requests from you to me over the years in my Gmail inbox. Would you like me to share them in public domain? Technology is a beautiful thing:)



This will my last contact with you in this life...you have already taken too much of my time. https://t.co/mV0u74U8ee — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) February 17, 2021

When Karuna claimed that the mail was sent from her office, Siddharth shared a screenshot of an email addressed to him from Karuna, requesting his presence for an art show by her son.

The actor has been receiving support for his stand.

