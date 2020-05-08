Telangana Information and Technology and Industries Secretary, Jayesh Ranjan, told TNM that the pharma, fertilizer and pesticides companies that use such gases have all been operating even during the lockdown and other companies too had started operating from April 30.

He said, "There are 36 companies which manufacture industrial gases. There are also a large number of pharma, fertilizer and pesticide companies which store and use these gases. Five joint teams consisting of officials from the Factories Department, Pollution Control Board and Industries Departments are conducting inspections since today (Friday) morning."

According to officials, the teams will first conduct the inspections in bigger units which have larger storage and more consumption of industrial gases. He said, "The teams will check how the storage is happening and whether pipe connections and other systems are functioning as per norms. We have allowed them to issue a closure notice even if they find the smallest deficiency."

Based on the risk and capacity, the Factories Department carries out inspections periodically or yearly once. Jayesh Ranjan said that the 'additional round of inspections' are being done in the wake of the incident which happened in Visakhapatanam.

When asked about how does the government is ensuring that all the companies have the environmental clearances required for giving Consent for Operations, he said "The system for giving the approvals is technically advanced, the PCB first checks the production process they're following. And Consent for Operation is given after all the scrutiny. The requirements which we insist upon are technologically safe and advanced, compared to other states.”

Jayesh Ranjan stated that the government will issue a separate set of guidelines if the findings of inspection in units across the state so require.

However, there have been several allegations against pharma industries in industrial areas like Shapur-Jeedimetla and Patancheru, as far as the handling of hazardous chemicals and effluents is concerned.