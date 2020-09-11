After â€˜Valimaiâ€™, Ajith likely to team up with Sudha Kongara for next project

Talks have reportedly been initiated and if everything goes as planned, the project will take off next year.

Flix Tollywood

Actor Ajith, who was last seen on screen in Nerkonda Paarvai, will soon resume work on his upcoming Tamil film Valimai. Being directed by H Vinoth, the film is tipped to be an action-thriller. International stuntmen have been roped in to supervise the action sequences in the film.

Recently, Ajith was seen sporting a Zapata style moustache and his avatar immediately went viral. It is rumoured to be his look for the film. The rest of the cast and crew are yet to be officially announced, but it has already been confirmed that Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music while Nirav Shah will crank the camera. Huma Qureshi is tipped to be playing the leading lady.

As per the latest report, Ajith will team up with filmmaker Sudha Kongara for his next project. Puthiya Thalaimurai has reported that talks have already been initiated with Sudha and if everything goes as planned, the project will take off next year. Sudha, who made a strong impression with R Madhavan starrer Irudhi Suttru, is gearing up for the release of Suriyaâ€™s Soorarai Pottru, which will skip theatres and release directly on Amazon Prime on October 30. Soorarai Pottru is a film based on the life of Captain G R Gopinath â€“ founder of the budget airline Air Deccan.

The project, which marks Suriyaâ€™s maiden collaboration with a female director, also stars Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles. Produced by Suriyaâ€™s 2D Entertainment, the film marks the southern debut of well-known Bollywood producer Guneet Monga, who will be co-producing this project. The film, which marks the maiden collaboration of Suriya and Sudha, has music by G V Prakash Kumar. Apparently, Sudha had pitched the story of Soorarai Pottru nearly three years ago but Suriya couldnâ€™t immediately give his nod because he was occupied with multiple commitments.

Meanwhile, the shoot of Valimai was stopped in February after Ajith suffered a minor injury on the sets while shooting a bike sequence. "Ajith was shooting for a bike-chase sequence in the city when his vehicle skidded. In the process, he bruised his arms and legs. The actor took a break of about 20 minutes and continued shooting for his portions. Only after he wrapped up the shoot did he visit his family doctor. The actor should recover in the next few days and will join the team for the next schedule soon," a source was quoted in a report by Times of India.

Content provided by Digital Native