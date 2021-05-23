After two-year delay, Vice-Chancellors appointed at ten Telangana Universities

The newly appointed Vice-Chancellors will be serving at the post for three years from the date of issue of orders.

news Education

After a delay of two long years, the Telangana government finally appointed permanent Vice-Chancellors (VCs) for ten Telangana state universities. Telangana Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan has approved the list of newly appointed V-Cs for the universities and after the Governorâ€™s approval, the state government issued official Government Orders (GO) on Saturday in this regard. The approved V-Cs will be serving the state universities for a period of three years from the date of orders issued.

The list of Universities where Vice-Chancellors have been appointed includes Osmania University in Hyderabad, Kakatiya University in Warangal, Telangana University in Nizamabad, Dr BR Ambedkar Open University and Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University in Hyderabad, Palamuru University in Mahabubnagar, Mahatma Gandhi University in Nalgonda, Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University in Hyderabad, Satavahana University in Karimnagar, and the Jawaharlal Nehru University of Architecture and Fine Arts in Hyderabad.

As earlier reported by The News Minute, the tenure of the previous Vice-Chancellors had come to an end in the month of July 2019 and since then, the state universities were being run by civil servants. These civil servants, who are IAS officers in the state, were already holding other positions in the state administration and they were given the additional duty of the maintenance of Universities. This was vehemently opposed by student activists, academicians, as well as political parties, who were demanding that the process of appointments of regular Vice-Chancellors be sped up. However, the process had been delayed for nearly two years.

The newly appointed VCs were referred by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao and later on officially approved by the Governor.

Here is the list of newly appointed Vice-Chancellors.

Osmania University â€” Prof D Ravinder Yadav

Kakatiya University â€” Prof T Ramesh

Telangana University â€” Prof D Ravinder

Dr BR Ambedkar Open University â€” Prof Sita Rama Rao

Potti Sreeramulu Telugu University â€” Prof T Kishan Rao

Palamuru University â€” Prof LB Laxmi Kanth Rathod

Mahatma Gandhi University â€” Prof Ch Gopal Reddy

Jawaharlal Nehru Technological University â€” Prof K Narasimha Reddy

Satavahana University â€” Prof K Mallesh Sankasala

Jawaharlal Nehru University of Architecture and Fine Arts â€” Dr N Kavitha Daryani Rao