After three officers get COVID-19, Kerala police units to function with 50% strength

According to a release, the duty of police officers will be arranged in such a way that all police officers will have seven days of rest after a week’s duty.

As a precautionary measure against COVID-19, Kerala police has brought in a list of modifications in the department’s operations. From Monday, only 50 per cent of the force will be on duty during the day at the various police units, including police stations, said Director General of Police (DGP) Loknath Behera.

Talking to the media on Saturday, the state police chief said that the police department has made a protocol for its functioning with these changes.

“The remaining 50 per cent of officers who are not on duty will be at rest, they will only be roped in if there is an emergency situation. Because of the changes, there will not be any shortcomings in duties that are being carried out now,” said Loknath Behera.

The changes in the standard operating procedure of the Kerala Police comes days after three police officers, who were on duty in Mananthavady police station in Wayanad district, tested positive for COVID-19. Many police personnel had to be sent on quarantine for coming in contact with the three police officers.

The changes brought by the police department also mandates that officials should avoid routine vehicle inspection and avoid making arrests for simple reasons.

“The police officers are not required to come to the stations to give attendance, they can directly go to the duty spots. And after duty, they need not go to stations, they can return to their home directly by informing senior officials through phone or wireless,” said Loknath Behera. It is also directed that police personnel should also go straight to home after duty, without meeting friends or relatives.

The senior police officials have also been asked to use online facilities for informing daily directions to juniors.

It has also been directed that the police officers should stay away from taking a break from work as a group so that physical distancing is maintained.

Those police officers who are above 50 years of age, and those who have lifestyle diseases, who are pregnant, will not be deployed for strenuous tasks. “They should be given duties in the office, like computing or helpline services,” said the statement.

Also, traffic police will only be deployed at busy junctions. “Deploy a minimum number of officers in railway stations, airports and check posts. The parades for police officers during Fridays are also suspended till further orders,” it said.

