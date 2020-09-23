After temple chariot fire, Andhra cops rope in volunteers to protect places of worship

Raksha Dalams were formed after the 60-year-old chariot of Sri Narasimha temple in Antarvedi was gutted in fire, suspiciously on September 6.

news Crime

Even as the Opposition parties continue to paint the Jagan-led government as a “Hindu intolerant” one following a series of attacks on temples and deities, the Krishna district police, in a bid to thwart attempts by the communal forces, has formed over 500 teams of ‘Grama Raksha Dalams’ (Village Defence Squads).

This latest initiative by the police came just a week ago, following the 60-year-old chariot of Sri Narasimha temple in Antarvedi was gutted in fire, suspiciously on September 6.

Since the Opposition parties have communalised the incident, the YSRCP has demanded a CBI inquiry into the incident.

As part of the initiative, the police have recruited at least 10 volunteers from each village in the district.

These volunteers, besides doing their regular work would maintain vigilance in their village during night and guard the temples, mosques, churches and other places of worship. They will report any suspicious activity to the Station House Officer, said Krishna district, Deputy Superintendent of Police, K Dharmendra.

“These squads have been formed after the chariot burning incident in Antarvedi. There has been a spate of attacks at places of worship by a few desperate communal elements, who want to disturb the peace and harmony in the state. The police alone cannot stop these mischief, hence with the help of village volunteers, we intend to put an end to this menace,” the DSP Dharmendra added.

The squad has been formed based on the population of the village.

“The formation of the squads are very simple: Interested youth, who are service oriented will be recruited for the purpose,” DSP said.

So far the police have formed 503 Raksha Dalams, and they have yielded the desired result already, as two robbery attempts in the district were already caught, police said.

“Just two days ago, in Gudur mandal, Kappaladoddi, the hundi from Anjaneya temple was stolen. The very next day, the Raksha Dalam was able to catch these thieves. Yesterday too, in Gudevaripalem village, Kaikaluru constituency, there was a theft in a church, with the help of the defence squads, we were able to catch them. Upon investigation, they revealed that so far they have committed nine such thefts,” he said.