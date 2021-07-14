After Tamil Nadu, Puducherry to oppose Mekedatu dam project by Karnataka govt

Opposition parties including DMK, VCK and CPI(M) in Puducherry had written to the CM urging him to hold an all-party meeting to discuss and object to the Mekedatu project.

news Politics

After Tamil Nadu, now the Puducherry government too has raised objections against the proposed Mekedatu dam by the Karnataka government. In a meeting chaired by the Puducherry Chief Minister N Rangasamy, it was decided that the Union Territory will formally protest against the construction of the dam over the Cauvery river with a letter to the Prime Minister. Water from Cauvery river is used for both drinking and agriculture in the Karaikal region of Puducherry.

Opposition parties including DMK, VCK and CPI(M) in Puducherry had written to the CM urging him to hold an all-party meeting to discuss and raise objections to the Mekedatu project. Puducherry was awarded 7 TMC of Cauvery water by the tribunal which it is to draw from Tamil Nadu. If Tamil Naduâ€™s share of the river water will be impacted by the construction of the dam, it will also impact Puducherry, the opposition leaders said.

On Wednesday, the CM announced that the UT will take up the issue saying Mekedatu will adversely impact the farmers in Karaikal. The Cauvery river flows through 148 square kilometres in the Union Territory of Puducherry. Meanwhile, an all party delegation from Tamil Nadu led by Water Resources Minister Duraimurugan is scheduled to meet Union Water Resources Minister Gajendra Singh Shekhawat on July 16 to discuss the Mekedatu issue.

On July 12, the Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin held an all-party meeting to discuss the Mekedatu issue and three resolutions were passed. It was decided in the meeting that all parties in Tamil Nadu, including the Opposition will stand by the government in its opposition to the Mekedatu project. It was also finalised that representatives of all parties will hand over the letter of objection to the Union Government. The statement from the CMO after the meeting said the proposed construction works undertaken are against the SC order.

Karnataka CM Yediyurappa had written to Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin requesting him to not oppose the project saying it would benefit both states. In turn, Stalin wrote back to Yediyurappa urging him to not continue with the project saying it will impact Tamil Naduâ€™s share of the water.