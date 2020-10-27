After students’ request, last dates for degree online admissions extended in Telangana

The Telangana State Council for Higher Education has issued a list of revised deadlines and dates for various stages in the admission process for DOST.

news Education

In a relief to the students of Telangana, the Telangana State Council for Higher Education (TSCHE) has extended the last date for the admissions through DOST (Degree Online Services, Telangana). In view of the floods in the state and the Vijayadasami festival holidays, several students had requested TSCHE to postpone the last date for the admissions. Considering the request from students, the last date for the various processes have been extended accordingly. Currently, the process for phase III admission of DOST is going on where students can self-report for paying fees and reserving a seat at select institutes, as well as take up web options for colleges.

DOST is a state-level admission process, through which candidates are offered admission to various undergraduate courses in Science, Arts, Commerce, Business Management and Computer Application, among others. The admission provided based on reservation criteria or merit.

Notably, TSCHE has introduced a new phase called special phase registrations, which is being conducted only this year. Explaining the intention behind introducing special registration this year, a senior official from the TSCHE told TNM, “Usually, there are only three phases of admissions. However, due to COVID-19 and the consequent delays due to lockdown, the EAMCET (Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test) results were announced late. There would be several students who take up general degree courses after their EAMCET results are out. To give an opportunity to such students, special phases of admissions have been created.”

Here is the list of revised deadlines and dates for various stages in the admission process, issued by the TSCHE.

> Online Self-reporting of Phase-III is extended till October 28. It is mandatory to self-report, otherwise the candidate shall forego the allotted seat.

> Registrations for the Special Phase is extended till October 28

> Web options for Special Phase is extended till October 28

> Special phase seats allotment will be announced on October 31

> Online self-reporting by the candidates who are allotted seats in Special Phase: October 31 to November 5

> Physical reporting to colleges by the candidates who self-reported online in Phase-I, II, III and Special Phase: October 31 to November 5