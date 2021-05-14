A day after doctors threatened to protest against the Director of Medical Education, the Director of Telangana Institute of Medical Science and Research (TIMS) has revoked the transfer order of Dr Arundathi and Dr Wasey Waseem Kabir. On May 12, the two senior resident doctors, in a punitive action, were shifted to the farthest district from Hyderabad city, Adilabad. They were asked to immediately report to Rajiv Gandhi Institute Of Medical Sciences in Adilabad on “administrative grounds.”

The action against them was taken for allegedly questioning the lapses in the institute which led to the death of eight patients due to the shortage of oxygen. According to a report by The Hindu, the doctors had alerted the hospital authorities about the shortage of oxygen, which was allegedly ignored by the management, leading to the death of eight patients. Authorities, however, continue to maintain that the hospital had adequate oxygen.

“Though we have not received an official order about the transfer order being revoked, we have been informed that the order now stands cancelled,” Dr V Naveen president of Telangana Junior Doctors’ Association told TNM. Following the revocation of the transfer order, the doctors have called off the strike.

On May 9, the condition of nine COVID-19 patients availing treatment in TIMS deteriorated, following lack of oxygen. While eight of them had succumbed gasping for breath, one of them, who was on Non Invasive Ventilation (NIV), survived.

According to sources, the two senior doctors working in the field of community medicine and general medicine, had heavily criticised the lapses in the administration of the hospital in a WhatsApp group -- which comprised doctors of TIMS. The chats on this group, particularly the criticism made by Dr Arundathi and Dr Waseem against the administration, were leaked to doctors of a different group. “All the doctors learnt about the heated discussion happening in TIMS, which the Director of Medical Education also got to know. Following this, he took the disciplinary action against them,” said a source wishing anonymity.