After 'Soorarai Pottru', Sudha Kongara to join hands with Karthi for new project

An official announcement is awaited in this regard.

Flix Kollywood

Filmmaker Sudha Kongara is all set to work on her next project with actor Karthi in the lead. The untitled film will be launched early next year and an official announcement in this regard is expected soon.

Basking in the glory of the overwhelming positive response she has received for her recent movie Soorarai Pottru, Sudha Kongara was touted to be considering working with actor Ajith for her next movie. Puthiya Thalaimurai had reported that talks have already been initiated with Sudha and if everything goes as planned; the project will take off next year. Ajith is currently busy with the shoot of his upcoming release Valimai. Recently, Ajith was seen sporting a Zapata style mustache and his avatar immediately went viral. The rest of the cast and crew of this flick are yet to be officially announced. Yuvan Shankar Raja will compose music while Nirav Shah will handle cinematography. Huma Qureshi is said to be playing the leading lady. The industry grapevine is that Sudha will first complete her project with Karthi and then go on to work with Ajith.

Sudha’s latest movie Soorarai Pottru released on Amazon Prime on November 12. The film is based on the life of Captain GR Gopinath – founder of the budget airline Air Deccan. The project, which marked Suriya’s maiden collaboration with a female director, also features Aparna Balamurali, Paresh Rawal and veteran Telugu actor Mohan Babu in crucial roles.

Meanwhile, Karthi awaits the release of his upcoming film Sulthan, which has been directed by Bakkiyaraj Kannan. Produced by Dream Warrior Pictures, this project stars Rashmika Mandanna as the leading lady. Karthi also has Mani Ratnam’s upcoming magnum opus Ponniyin Selvan in his kitty. He plays one of the lead roles in this film based on Kalki’s epic Tamil novel of the same name. Karthi was last seen in Tamil blockbuster Kaithi, which grossed over Rs 100 crore at the box-office. Soon after the release of the film, Karthi took to Twitter to share an emotional post. “I don’t know if I can thank you all enough for the amount of love and appreciation you have given for Kaithi. We set out to present an exciting story and our team put their heart into it. But we never expected such an overwhelming response. I take a big bow with gratitude,” he tweeted.