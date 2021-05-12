After Sivakarthikeyan fans demand release date, ‘Doctor’ producer opens up

‘Doctor’ is “fully-ready,” said producer Kotapadi J Rajesh.

With fans of actor Sivakarthikeyan making a noise on social media demanding an update regarding the release date of Doctor, the film’s producer Kotapadi J Rajesh, has requested fans to maintain calm. The producer said that he does not want to talk about the film’s release when several people are dying and suffering due to the raging second wave of COVID-19.

Disclosing that the film is fully ready, he said,“I am doing everything within my power to get the film the right release!” And further added, “Losing near and dear ones to the second wave on the another hand… At a time like this, where nothing is certain, I do not want to talk about something celebratory like #Doctor release. Please understand and oblige.” (sic)

Doctor stars Sivakarthikeyan and Priyanka Mohan in lead roles. Priyanka Mohan, who has acted in Telugu and Kannada films, is making her debut in Tamil cinema with Doctor.

The film is directed by Nelson Dilipkumar of Kolamavu Kokila fame. The music is by Anirudh Ravichander. The songs from the film have already become chartbusters.

The film has been postponed twice due to the Tamil Nadu state election and the pandemic. Earlier, it was expected that the film would release on March 26. However, the producers later announced that the film will release on Ramzan.

Due to uncertainty about the film’s release in theatres in the current health crisis, several have been speculating that the film will have an Over-the-Top platform release, and fans have been asking for an official confirmation on the news.

Recently, the Tamil film industry, saw the deaths of popular director KV Anand, actor Pandu and actor Maran, due to COVID-19.

Maran has acted in Vijay’s Ghilli and Kuruvi. He died on May 12, reportedly in the Chengalpet Government Hospital. His other films include Thalainagaram, Dishoom and Vettaikaran.

To curtail the spread of COVID-19, Tamil Nadu has already imposed a 14-day lockdown from May 10. Similarly, other south Indian like Karnataka, Kerala and Telangana have enforced a lockdown.

Meanwhile, actor Sivakarthikeyan’s upcoming movie is Don. The film yet again stars Priyanka Mohan. The film is produced by Lyca and Sivakarthikeyan Productions.