After Shivamogga blast, Karnataka CM Yediyurappa promises to stop illegal quarrying

A truck meant for carrying explosives to the blasting site inadvertently exploded on Thursday night in Shivamogga district, killing at least six people.

Two days after the explosion at a stone quarry near Shivamogga led to loss of at least six lives, Karnataka Chief Minister BS Yediyurappa on Saturday said that illegal quarrying or mining will not be permitted in the state and necessary action will be taken against such activities. "I'm going for spot inspection. Our Deputy Commissioner (of the district), Member of Parliament and Mines Minister have already visited the spot. I will get to know things from them and take necessary action to stop illegal quarrying or mining and find out why the truck was there at the time of the explosion," Yediyurappa said.

It was reported that the explosion occurred close to an illegal mining site in Hunasodu village. A truck meant for carrying explosives to the blasting site inadvertently exploded at around 10 pm on Thursday night.

Speaking to reporters in Bengaluru, the CM said that the reason for the blast will be investigated and necessary action will be taken against those responsible. "I will not allow illegal quarrying or mining for any reason. Those who want to do quarrying or mining should get a licence for it. Doing it illegally will lead to such incidents. I will direct Deputy Commissioners to take strict measures in this direction," he added.

At least six people were killed in the explosion at a stone quarry on the outskirts of Shivamogga city on Thursday night. The state government had announced Rs 5 lakh to the families of those deceased and ordered a high-level probe into the incident. The booming sound of the blast initially made local people mistake it for an earthquake and it was heard in nearby areas in neighbouring Davangere, Chikkamagaluru and Uttara Kannada districts as well.

In Shivamogga, the effect was severe as some houses developed cracks, while roof tiles and window panes were shattered.

With PTI inputs