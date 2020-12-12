After several roadblocks, Suresh Gopi's 250th film 'Ottakomban' resumes shoot

The film's shooting was stalled due to the pandemic and also after a plagiarism case was filed against the script of the film.

Flix Mollywood

Suresh Gopi’s landmark 250th film Ottakomban will soon commence with the shooting going ahead planned. The film’s progress was stalled due to the COVID-19 lockdown in March and it suffered another major blow when a plagiarism case filed by Jinu Abraham. The Judge hearing the matter ordered the makers of SG 250 to stop all work pertaining to the film unless major changes are made to the script. It may be noted here that the Prithviraj starrer Kaduva is based on the main character Kaduvakunnel Kuruvachan and the court ordered the makers of SG250 to refrain from using it. With the same team retained for SG 250 and titled Ottakomban, it is clear that it will be a completely different story.

Speaking about the lead star’s role in the film, its director Mathews Thomas Plammoottil had told in an interview, “Suresh Gopi plays a family man who has his issues. He might look a bit aged based on the look we have revealed but he isn’t too old. A lot of people are expecting him in a ‘mass’ action avatar and while that section will be pleased, the film also has a lot of importance to family sentiments and it would appeal to such an audience too.”

Directed by Mathews Thomas, the film is bankrolled by Tomichan Mulakuppadam under the banner

Mulakuppadam Films. The technical crew of this action entertainer includes Harshavardhan Rameshwar for music, Shaji Kumar for cinematography and Noufal Abdullah for editing. Reports are that Joju George and Mukesh will also play important roles in Ottakomban. The film is scripted by Shibin Thomas.

The first look motion poster of Ottakomban was shared on the social media by its lead star some weeks ago creating curiosity among the film buffs. It is Suresh Gopi’s 250th film which makes it all the more the most expected film. Sharing the first look, Suresh Gopi wrote in his Instagram handle, “#Ottakomban! Attack to defend. Trumpeting soon!”

While Ottakomban is progressing, the shooting of the Suresh Gopi starrer Kaaval has also resumed. It was confirmed by the film’s director Nithin Renji Panicker that the shooting is in progress at Kollengode in Palakad, also posted some pics of the lead star Suresh Gopi.

Kaaval is plugged to be a family drama that will revolve on two generations of a family. Joby George is bankrolling Kaaval under his banner Goodwill Entertainments. The film has an impressive crew including National award-winning cinematographer Nikhil S Praveen, Mansoor Muthootti for editing, and Ranjin Raj as music composer. Zaya David, Muthumani, Sujith Sankar, Alencier, and Kannan Rajan P Dev have been roped in to form the star cast of this entertainer. The first look poster of Kaaval, showing a gun tucked in a dhoti, has upped the curiosity levels of the film buffs already.

Suresh Gopi’s last film to hit the marquee was Varane Aavashyamund, released earlier this year. Veteran filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad’s son Anoop Sathyan made his directorial debut with Varane Aavashyamund, which had hit the silver screens to positive reviews.