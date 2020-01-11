After security cover withdrawn, Stalin asks govt to use CRPF to protect students

Meanwhile, the AIADMK has denied any ulterior motive in withdrawing security cover for Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam.

news Politics

The ruling AIADMK on Friday defended the Centre over the removal of VIP security cover for Tamil Nadu Deputy Chief Minister O Panneerselvam and MK Stalin while the DMK chief mocked the move.

While Panneerselvam said he didn't think there was any ulterior motive behind the Centre's decision, Stalin in a seemingly sarcastic tweet said the government can utilise the CRPF personnel to protect universities and students from those perpetrating violence in the name of religion.

“As far as I am concerned, there is no ulterior motive in the removal of security. It was done since the Home Ministry felt that it was not necessary,” Panneerselvam, who is also the AIADMK coordinator-the top party post, said.

Responding to a question on an allegation by a senior DMK leader that the security cover removal for Stalin had ulterior motives, the Deputy Chief Minister told reporters in Chennai that he did not think so.

Stalin, also the Leader of the Opposition in the state Assembly, tweeted: “I wholeheartedly thank each and every one of the @crpfindia personnel for providing security cover for me over the past many years.”

In seemingly sarcastic criticism, he added: “I urge the Govt to utilise CRPF personnel to protect universities and students from those perpetrating violence in the name of religion.” Apparently, he was taking a swipe at the Centre over the masked mob attack on students at Jawaharlal Nehru University in New Delhi.

The security cover of the two leaders was withdrawn by the Union government citing a review of threat assessment by central security agencies.

To a question on whether the removal of security cover was an endorsement of the AIADMK government's refrain that the State is a "haven of peace," Panneerselvam said Tamil Nadu was a frontrunner in several parameters.

Be it maintenance of law and order or administrative efficiency, the state was a topper and the Centre recognised this, he said, adding such higher benchmarks will continue to be maintained.

Congress leader Su Thirunavukkarasar also condemned the security removal. Last night, DMK MP and Stalin's sister Kanimozhi too had condemned it.