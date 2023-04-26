After row over CM Jagan’s photo, tribal Mayor files complaint on YSRCP corporators

Nellore Mayor P Sravanthi alleged that she faced hostility from YSRCP corporators due to her tribal identity, and political differences.

news Controversy

The Mayor of Nellore Municipal Corporation Potluri Sravanthi, who belongs to a Scheduled Tribe (ST) community, has lodged a police complaint against three corporators of the YSR Congress Party (YSRCP), alleging that they behaved in a high-handed manner with her. Sravanthi alleged that the corporators physically cornered her during the general body meeting of the municipal corporation on Sunday, April 24, following a dispute over a portrait of Chief Minister and YSRCP president YS Jagan Mohan Reddy hanging in the council hall. The Mayor has alleged that she was pushed around by the corporators due to her tribal identity, and her support to dissident YSRCP MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy who was suspended from the party in March this year.

Chaos erupted at the corporation meeting on Sunday, when Mayor Sravanthi enquired about the portrait of CM Jagan installed in the council hall. Expressing outrage over her question, several YSRCP corporators approached her podium and surrounded her, demanding an apology. As the Mayor tried to leave the hall amid the ruckus, escorted by police personnel, YSRCP corporators were seen surrounding her, and also raising slogans against her. Speaking to the media, Sravanthi said that she was pushed around by a few corporators as she was leaving the hall, and shared images where a woman corporator was seen standing in front of the Mayor.

“I’m glad to have CM Jagan’s portrait in the council hall, I have no objection to it. I only said I was unaware of it, but as the members weren’t listening to my words properly, I postponed the meeting and left. As I was leaving, Moyella Gouri, Vijayabhaskar Reddy and Bobbala Srinivas Yadav pushed me around, and nearly pulled at my saree,” she said. On Tuesday, the Mayor reported the incident to the police, who registered an FIR under relevant sections of the Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribe (Prevention of Atrocities) Act. The Mayor also told the media that she intended to complain to the National Commission for Scheduled Tribes about the incident.

The municipal council is reportedly split into factions comprising supporters of Nellore Rural MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy, Nellore City MLA Anil Kumar Yadav, and Nellore MP Adala Prabhakara Reddy. Sravanthi alleged that she was targeted because she had backed MLA Kotamreddy Sridhar Reddy who turned a dissident against YSRCP after alleging that his phone was being tapped by the state government. Before he was suspended by YSRCP, Mayor Sravanthi had publicly expressed her solidarity with him and promised to support his political journey.

According to reports, during Sunday’s meeting, Sravanthi had sought information from officials regarding the rules around hanging a portrait of the Chief Minister and other dignitaries in the

council hall. YSRCP corporators objected to her questioning, perceiving it as an affront to CM Jagan. The corporators demanded that Sravanthi apologise for the incident, or step down as Mayor. The Mayor then adjourned the council till a later time.

Speaking to Sakshi TV, Nellore Deputy Mayor Roop Kumar said, “The Mayor, who was selected by our CM Jagan, asking who put up his portrait, is a vile thing to do… The Mayor must apologise for it before the council meeting is held again.”